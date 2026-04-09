Stock Rally Stumbles as Oil’s Rebound Damps Mood: Markets Wrap

6 minutes

(Bloomberg) — A global equity rally fueled by the US-Iran ceasefire stalled after Tehran said several terms of the agreement had been breached, highlighting lingering uncertainty in markets. Oil rebounded.

Asian shares opened lower and contracts for the S&P 500 slipped 0.2% in a cautious open Thursday as Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf said three clauses of the ceasefire proposal have been contravened so far. On Wednesday, stocks rallied on optimism a ceasefire deal between the US and Iran would help ease the flow of crude oil and support economic growth.

MSCI’s Asia Pacific equity index dropped 0.4% with losses in Japan, South Korea and Australia.

Weighing on sentiment was Brent crude oil, which rose 2.5% to $97.12 a barrel after a 13% plunge in the previous session. Treasuries wiped out an early rally in the US session and Australian government bonds dropped in early Thursday trading.

The moves highlight how tentative market confidence remains after a cross-asset relief rally sparked by Washington’s pledge to halt strikes on Iran for two weeks and pursue talks with the Islamic Republic. Israeli attacks in Lebanon threatened to derail the ceasefire in the six-week conflict, which has already roiled energy markets with the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a key artery for crude oil flows from the Middle East.

“The ceasefire is a clear positive, but it’s not a resolution,” said Mark Hackett at Nationwide. “What stands out is how quickly the market flipped once the pressure eased. When positioning gets this crowded, it doesn’t take much to spark a reversal.”

Sporadic fighting continued throughout the Middle East, including in Lebanon, where Israel continued its campaign against the Iran-aligned Hezbollah militia. Iranian officials cast that as violating the terms of the less than a day-old ceasefire.

Meanwhile, a key Saudi oil pipeline to the Red Sea suffered limited damage from an earlier drone strike on one of its pumping stations, and crude flows continued, according to people familiar with the matter.

A wave of optimism swept through global financial markets Wednesday, boosting stocks and cryptocurrencies while spurring a selloff in oil after the US and Iran reached a ceasefire deal. The rebound in risk appetite drove the S&P 500 Index up 2.5% and revived bets the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in 2026.

A Bloomberg gauge of the dollar edged up 0.1% on Thursday, while gold dropped 0.4% to $4,700 an ounce. Bitcoin was a touch weaker, trading around $71,000.

What Bloomberg Strategists say…

“All in, markets appear to have merely returned to pre-Iran dynamics, where fundamentals don’t necessarily support an extended rally. The price action looks to be helped mightily by algorithmic and momentum strategies, rather than the beginnings of an enduring base for higher asset prices.”

— Edward Harrison, Macro Strategist, Markets Live. For the full analysis, click here.

Traders are still focused on the Strait of Hormuz and whether energy flows will resume through the waterway.

The strait remained largely blocked on Wednesday, as shipowners try to understand if they can safely transit the vital waterway following a fragile ceasefire between the US and Iran that was announced overnight.

Just three ships were observed leaving the region on Wednesday, according to ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. Some had links to Iran, and the country’s media subsequently reported that passage for tankers will remain blocked after attacks on Lebanon. In normal times about 135 ships cross daily, and more than 800 freighters are stuck inside the gulf, mostly waiting to leave.

Reopening the Strait of Hormuz will be “exceedingly messy,” with Iran expected to exert control over cargo flows and potentially influence nearly every barrel that leaves the waterway, according to RBC Capital Markets LLC.

Meanwhile, minutes of the Fed’s March policy meeting published Wednesday showed most officials worried a protracted war could hurt the jobs market and warrant lower rates. Meantime, many policymakers highlighted the risk to inflation.

Corporate Highlights:

Delta Air Lines Inc. expects to incur more than $2 billion in higher fuel costs through June because of the Iran war, prompting the carrier to tread carefully and stick to its previous full-year profit forecast. Exxon Mobil Corp. lost 6% of its global production in the first quarter as the Iran war paralyzed oil and natural gas operations in the Persian Gulf. Meta Platforms Inc. debuted its latest artificial intelligence model — its first since Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg embarked on an overhaul of the company’s AI organization to keep pace with rivals. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 9:08 a.m. Tokyo time Hang Seng futures fell 0.3% Japan’s Topix fell 0.2% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.4% Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 4.9% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1% The euro was little changed at $1.1654 The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 158.73 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8370 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.4% to $71,066.38 Ether fell 0.9% to $2,191.18 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.29% Japan’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 2.365% Australia’s 10-year yield advanced eight basis points to 4.94% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 3.1% to $97.33 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.4% to $4,701.08 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Richard Henderson.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.