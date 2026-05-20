Stocks, Bonds Climb as Oil Falls on US-Iran Hopes: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — A slide in oil prices on hopes for a deal to end the war in Iran lifted stocks and bonds, with traders also awaiting Nvidia Corp.’s results for clues on whether a tech-led surge from 2026 lows has more room to run.

US crude fell to $98 on a report that President Donald Trump said Washington is in the “final stages” with Tehran. The S&P 500 broke a three-day losing streak. With Nvidia’s sales estimated to have grown at the fastest clip in more than a year, the shares led a rally in chipmakers. A rebound in Treasuries sent long-term yields down from the highest since 2007.

Trump said “we’ll see what happens” with Iran, adding that a deal will be made or “we’re going to do some things that are a little bit nasty, but hopefully that won’t happen,” according to a White House pool report.

“The only question is do we go in and finish it up, or are they going to be signing a document?,” Trump noted at a commencement ceremony, referencing the Iran conflict.

Wall Street’s rebound came after a slide driven by concerns that a war-fueled jump in energy costs would fuel inflation and force central banks to raise interest rates. Still, that was not the first time the market gained on bets for a diplomatic way out of the war without any visible signs of negotiations.

“Investors are waiting for tangible progress rather than rhetoric,” said Fawad Razaqzada at Forex.com. “Trump has struck an optimistic tone before, insisting a deal with Iran was close, only for negotiations to stall and markets to be caught out.”

Read: US Economy Is Now a ‘Levered Bet on AI,’ Says Lazard CEO Orszag

“Everyone wants to see this end, but negotiations so far have been far apart on key issues, with both sides expecting each other to blink first,” said veteran strategist Louis Navellier. “Even if a deal is struck, it may take some time to be sure it won’t be violated for things to fully return to normal.”

With so many geopolitical headlines, Nvidia’s earnings come at just the right time, when the market needs some reassurance, according to James Demmert at Main Street Research.

Nvidia rose 2% on Wednesday. It has declined the day after the last three earnings reports even though the company posted solid results. The options market is pricing in a 5.5% move in either direction in the wake of the upcoming report.

For Nvidia, the focus is typically not whether it beats expectations, but by how much, given it has topped both revenue and earnings estimates for 13 consecutive quarters, according to Adam Turnquist at LPL Financial.

Investors will also seek fresh guidance on the firm’s longer-term sales forecast and its attempts to reenter the Chinese market for AI processors. Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang recently said that he believes China will reopen “over time.”

Corporate Highlights:

OpenAI is preparing to file for an initial public offering in the coming days or weeks, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter. Lowe’s Cos. reported sales growth in the first quarter that just missed estimates, yet kept its full-year outlook unchanged in the face of higher transportation costs, in part due to productivity boosts from artificial intelligence. Target Corp.’s turnaround gained traction last quarter, but the retailer worried investors after striking a more cautious tone about the coming months. TJX Cos. raised its sales growth expectations for the year as cautious shoppers spend on the lower priced goods at the company’s discount chains. Cava Group Inc. raised its annual sales outlook after diners flocked to its restaurants in the first quarter, defying the crunch in consumer budgets that has weighed on the industry. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.8% as of 1:12 p.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.2% The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1% The MSCI World Index rose 0.8% Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index rose 3.3% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2% The euro rose 0.1% to $1.1619 The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.3440 The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 158.91 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.3% to $77,232.35 Ether rose 0.8% to $2,133.1 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined eight basis points to 4.59% Germany’s 10-year yield declined 10 basis points to 3.10% Britain’s 10-year yield declined 14 basis points to 4.99% The yield on 2-year Treasuries declined seven basis points to 4.05% The yield on 30-year Treasuries declined six basis points to 5.12% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 6.1% to $97.76 a barrel Spot gold rose 1.1% to $4,533.62 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.