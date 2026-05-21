Stocks Advance as Investors Return to AI Trade: Markets Wrap

6 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Global stocks extended a rally as investors flocked back to the artificial intelligence trade and a clutch of upcoming IPOs kept enthusiasm for the technology sector elevated.

MSCI’s Asia Pacific equity index rose 2.5% as tech stocks in the region — seen as the “picks and shovels” of the AI buildout — rallied. South Korea led gains, with the Kospi surging more than 7%. That helped MSCI’s All Country World Index climb for a second day, following gains in Europe and the US.

LG Electronics Inc. and Hyundai Mobis Co. both surged at least 15% in Seoul after Nvidia Corp. CEO Jensen Huang highlighted physical AI and robotics as “the second category” poised to become even bigger. Chip heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co. climbed 7% to an intraday record after averting a strike. Nvidia itself didn’t benefit from the mood as its shares fell 1.3% in extended trading, as traders were unimpressed even after results beat estimates.

Share sale news also kept the market interested in tech. SoftBank Group Corp. shares surged 20% in Tokyo after a plan surfaced that OpenAI was preparing to file for an initial public offering. SpaceX also filed for an IPO.

Asian equities are rebounding from recent losses that were driven by rising global bond yields and concerns that the AI-fueled equity rally had stretched valuations too far. Investors have also been grappling with inflation risks from elevated oil prices, scaling back bets on central bank interest-rate cuts and reviving speculation that borrowing costs may rise further.

“Asia’s technology markets are riding a clear relief wave today, with Nvidia’s blowout earnings effectively pressing the reset button on regional sentiment,” said Hebe Chen, an analyst at Vantage Global Prime. “Easing geopolitical tension has added to the risk-on tone, helping revive appetite that had been squeezed by rising bond yields and persistent macro uncertainty.”

Wall Street gauges rose Wednesday on expectations for a peace deal in Iran. Even so, a sense of caution remained in markets, with US equity-index futures falling 0.2% Thursday. Crude oil edged back up to near $106 a barrel after sliding 5.6% on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump said the US was in the “final stages” with the Islamic Republic, raising expectations for a near-term restart of energy flows through the critical Strait of Hormuz. That sent oil lower on Wednesday and eased inflation concerns, helping bonds rebound from their recent selloff.

Traders have trimmed their bets on the Federal Reserve raising interest rates by year-end. They still anticipate the central bank’s next move will be a hike, in contrast to the multiple cuts seen before the US attacked Iran in late February.

Iran is reviewing the US’s new draft in response to Tehran’s 14-point proposal and is yet to give an answer, Tasnim reported. President Masoud Pezeshkian posted on X that Iran has “explored every avenue to avert war,” adding that “all paths remain open from our side.”

Despite the equity-market gains, it’s worth noting that it was not the first time optimism took hold even without any visible signs of progress in negotiations between the US and Iran.

“I’d love to believe this, but let’s face it: How many times have we heard this before?” said Win Thin, chief economist at Bank of Nassau 1982, after Trump’s remarks.

Meanwhile, Nvidia’s latest forecast anticipated sales in the three months through July will be about $91 billion, higher than the average analyst estimates of $87 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The world’s most valuable company also dialed up its shareholder rewards, increasing its quarterly dividend to 25 cents a share from a penny. And the chipmaker announced $80 billion in stock repurchases.

“There’s just so much momentum with AI, with corporate earnings, with the downstream use cases of AI,” Jason Thomas, Carlyle Group Inc.’s global research and investment strategy head, said on Bloomberg Television.

Corporate Highlights:

SpaceX filed publicly for what stands to be the largest-ever initial public offering, revealing billions in losses and the super-voting share plan allowing Elon Musk to keep the company under his control. OpenAI is preparing to file for an initial public offering in the coming weeks and is targeting a public debut sometime in the fall, according to a person familiar with the plan. Intuit Inc. is cutting about 17% of its staff, or about 3,000 workers, a move to trim costs while the financial software company invests in artificial-intelligence products. Lowe’s Cos. reported sales growth in the first quarter that just missed estimates, yet kept its full-year outlook unchanged in the face of higher transportation costs, in part due to productivity boosts from artificial intelligence. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 12:07 p.m. Tokyo time Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) rose 3.6% Japan’s Topix rose 2.2% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.7% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was little changed The Shanghai Composite rose 0.4% Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1% The euro was little changed at $1.1620 The Japanese yen was little changed at 158.98 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8039 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.3% to $77,917.43 Ether rose 0.3% to $2,141.14 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.59% Japan’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 2.770% Australia’s 10-year yield declined 11 basis points to 4.96% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.9% to $99.15 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.2% to $4,536.82 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Bernadette Toh and Haidi Lun.

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