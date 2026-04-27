Stocks Advance on Iran Offer Report, Tech Rallies: Markets Wrap

7 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks advanced and the dollar slipped following a report that Iran offered the US a proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, easing concern that efforts to restart peace talks had stalled.

MSCI’s Asia Pacific share benchmark rose 1.1% and its emerging markets index climbed to a record after Axios reported on Iran’s proposal to end the war, which includes putting off nuclear negotiations. Asian chip stocks outperformed with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. — Asia’s most valuable stock — surging 6% to a record. A gauge of Asian tech stocks also reached an all-time high.

The optimism about tech in Asia failed to carry over to other regions with equity-index futures for the US and Europe erasing earlier gains. Hurting sentiment was Brent crude climbing as much 2.1% to $107.97 per barrel, having earlier fallen to as low as $106.19. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dropped 0.1%.

“Each time there is the whiff of a deal, the market is encouraged by the news, but the positive responses to each new announcement diminish with traders becoming fatigued,” said Sean Keane, chief strategist for Asia Pacific at JB Drax Honore. “Equities markets want to rally however, and they usually don’t need much encouragement to do so.”

Monday’s cautious optimism arose after efforts to resume talks had faltered over the weekend, when President Donald Trump canceled a trip by his envoys and Tehran said it won’t negotiate under threat. While global equities have unwound much of their war-related losses and climbed to records, the rally faces a key test this week, with policy decisions due from the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, alongside earnings from megacap tech firms.

Iran’s plan, conveyed through mediators in Pakistan, calls for extending the ceasefire so the parties can work toward a permanent end to the fighting, Axios said, citing people with knowledge of the matter. Nuclear talks would come later, only after a US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz is lifted, it said.

Pakistani mediators have given the proposal to the White House but it’s unclear whether the US wants to explore it, Axios said. Trump is expected to hold on Monday a situation room meeting on Iran with his top national security and foreign policy team, it said. The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.

“The news aligns with market expectations that Iran and the United States would eventually reach an agreement,” said Yugo Tsuboi, chief strategist at Daiwa Securities Co. “The headline came at a good time as we head into peak earnings season.”

What Bloomberg Strategists Say…

“Green waves prevail across Asia’s equity indexes after a report Iran offered the US a proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which should feed into a positive start for European stocks in a few hours. Global investors are willing to bet on AI themes generating outsized returns as long as energy prices stay within a predictable range.”

— Mark Cranfield, MLIV. For full analysis, click here

Elsewhere, Treasuries edged lower, giving up some of Friday’s gains after the Justice Department dropped its investigation into the Fed. The yield on the benchmark 10-year rose two basis points to 4.32%.

Global equities start the week at or near records, with the S&P 500 up almost 10% since the end of March, putting it on pace for the best monthly advance since late 2020. The closing of the Justice Department’s probe into Fed Chair Jerome Powell cleared a path for Kevin Warsh’s confirmation, boosting bets the central bank could resume cutting interest rates before year-end.

Markets are likely to remain on edge as major central banks, including the Bank of Japan, deliver policy decisions beginning Tuesday. While investors expect key central banks to leave rates unchanged, traders will be alert to signs officials are concerned about inflation risks stemming from the disruption to oil supply caused by the Iran war.

Investors are still encouraged by strong corporate earnings and the AI boom “while keeping the US-Iran situation on their side mirrors,” said Francis Tan, Asia chief strategist at Indosuez Wealth in Singapore.

Meanwhile, Asian companies are heading into the busiest week of the current earnings season, offering investors an early glimpse of how the Iran war has affected financial results.

Also this week, Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corp., Amazon.com Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc. are set to report Wednesday, followed by Apple Inc. a day later. The companies are worth nearly $16 trillion combined, representing a quarter of the S&P 500 Index’s market capitalization.

“It’s going to be a critical week,” said Keith Lerner, chief investment officer and chief market strategist at Truist Advisory Services. Results need “to validate this recent move,” he said.

Corporate News:

Nomura Holdings Inc. shares fell after its fourth-quarter profit missed analysts’ estimates, due to writedowns and a loss in Europe. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. agreed to acquire New York-listed women’s health-care company Organon & Co., in what is likely to be one of the biggest India outbound deals in years. A group of budget airlines including Frontier and Avelo is seeking $2.5 billion in government assistance in exchange for warrants that could convert into equity stakes in the companies, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Ports operator China Merchants Group is in talks to join a consortium seeking to buy dozens of CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd.’s ports, people familiar with the matter said. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 6:47 a.m. London time Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 1.1% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 1.3% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1726 The Japanese yen was little changed at 159.32 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8300 per dollar The British pound was little changed at $1.3537 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.5% to $77,831.37 Ether fell 1.7% to $2,324.33 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.32% Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.99% Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.91% Commodities

Brent crude rose 1.9% to $107.38 a barrel Spot gold was little changed This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Ruth Carson, Matthew Burgess and Momoka Yokoyama.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.