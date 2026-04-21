Stocks Decline as US-Iran Talks Remain Uncertain: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — A rebound in oil drove stocks lower as traders awaited confirmation that Iran will join the US in peace talks before a ceasefire expires, with the two sides still at odds on key issues.

Equities erased an advance that had earlier put the S&P 500 on pace for a record. The New York Times reported that Vice President JD Vance’s trip to Islamabad has been put on hold as Tehran failed to respond to US negotiating positions. Meantime, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi posted on X that blockading Iranian ports is an act of war. Brent topped $98. Bond yields and the dollar rose.

President Donald Trump said Tehran had “no choice” but to send a delegation to Pakistan. The US is “ready to go” with a resumption of bombing if a breakthrough isn’t reached, he told CNBC. Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Iran would not “accept negotiations under the shadow of threats.”

The standoff threatens to deepen a global energy crunch, with flows through the vital Strait of Hormuz remaining at a virtual standstill. And that’s just one of the unresolved issues, along with the Islamic Republic’s nuclear capabilities and Israel’s military operation in Lebanon.

“Waiting in cash for the all-clear sign is never a profitable strategy, but there are plenty of risks ahead,” said Chris Zaccarelli at Northlight Asset Management. “So it also doesn’t make sense to move to a high risk-taking posture either.”

Meantime, Kevin Warsh, Trump’s nominee to lead the central bank, noted the Federal Reserve needed a new framework for dealing with persistent inflation, without offering more specifics. He also said the US president has not asked him to commit to making certain rate decisions.

“The president nominated me for the position, and I’ll be an independent actor if confirmed as chairman of the Federal Reserve,” Warsh added.

At first glance, a “Warsh Fed” looks pretty much as expected, according to Michael Brown at Pepperstone.

“In short, interest rates will again become the primary policy tool, with the balance sheet likely to take a secondary role, potentially shrinking over time too, albeit within an ‘ample reserves’ regime which may make substantial shrinkage somewhat difficult,” he said.

Traders also parsed the latest economic data. US retail sales soared by the most in a year, suggesting consumers continued to spend on a wide array of merchandise despite a surge in gasoline prices sparked by the war.

Corporate Highlights:

Apple Inc.’s Tim Cook, who’s stepping down as chief executive officer later this year, told employees on Tuesday that he is “healthy” and plans to serve as executive chairman for a long time. Cook made the comments in an all-hands meeting with staff, following the announcement that he will pass the reins to hardware chief John Ternus on Sept. 1 Amazon.com Inc. is investing an additional $5 billion in Anthropic PBC and may inject $20 billion more over time, a deal that strengthens ties in in an increasingly competitive artificial intelligence race. Deutsche Telekom AG is considering a full combination with its American arm T-Mobile US Inc., a move that would create a multinational telecom group and rank as the largest-ever public M&A deal, people with knowledge of the matter said. UnitedHealth Group Inc. reported first-quarter profit that blew past Wall Street expectations and boosted its outlook for the year, a sign of the health conglomerate’s progress toward rebuilding credibility with investors after a collapse a year ago. President Donald Trump said he would like to see a buyer emerge for Spirit Aviation Holdings Inc. and was open to the government coming to the aid of the airline, while opposing a merger between American Airlines Group Inc. and United Airlines Holdings Inc. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.4% as of 2:34 p.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2% The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4% The MSCI World Index fell 0.6% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3% The euro fell 0.4% to $1.1736 The British pound fell 0.3% to $1.3494 The Japanese yen fell 0.4% to 159.41 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1% to $75,578.24 Ether fell 1.2% to $2,310.04 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 4.29% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 3.00% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 4.88% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.8% to $92.13 a barrel Spot gold fell 2.5% to $4,701.89 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.