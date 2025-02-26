Stocks Drop, Bonds Rally on Weak US Economic Data: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks in Asia fell after another disappointing US consumer confidence reading fueled concern about the health of the world’s largest economy. Treasury 10-year yields edged lower.

A gauge of the region’s stocks dropped for a third day while equities in Hong Kong rebounded after a selloff in technology shares Tuesday. The yen stayed near its highest level in more than four months on haven demand and speculation that the Bank of Japan will continue on its rate hike path.

The S&P 500 closed at a five-week low after US consumer confidence fell the most since August 2021 on concerns about the economic outlook. The data followed recent disappointments on the retail, services and housing fronts. That’s prompted traders to boost their bets on Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts this year even as inflation pressures seem to be intensifying.

“The dominant theme is growing skepticism about the strength of the US economy,” said Alvin Tan, Head of Asia FX Strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

President Donald Trump’s move to further decouple economic ties between the two nations has rattled global investors who had bet on a sustained rebound in Chinese stocks.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell 1 basis point after an 11-basis point move overnight, at its lowest levels since mid-December. Yields on Australian and Japanese bonds also declined in early trading on Wednesday. Money markets are now pricing in more than two quarter-point reductions by the Fed in 2025. A dollar gauge slid 0.1%.

Copper climbed after Trump signed an executive action directing the Commerce Department to examine possible tariffs on the metal.

Investors are awaiting this week’s reading on prices. The Fed’s preferred inflation metric — the core personal consumption expenditures price index — is expected to cool to the slowest pace since June.

Before that, traders will be wading through Nvidia Corp.’s earnings on Wednesday, the most closely watched barometer of the artificial intelligence boom. They will arrive at a critical juncture, with US stocks vulnerable from a technical and systematic standpoint. Nvidia’s shares slid 2.8%.

In other markets, oil in New York steadied after sinking back into the $60s-a-barrel range as a souring economic outlook threatened prospects for energy demand. Gold retreated while Bitcoin fell in early Wednesday trading, extending a 6% slump overnight.

Key events this week:

US new home sales, Wednesday

Nvidia earnings, Wednesday

Fed’s Raphael Bostic speaks, Wednesday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Thursday

US GDP, durable goods, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed’s Jeff Schmid, Beth Hammack, Patrick Harker, Michael Barr, Michelle Bowman speak, Thursday

Japan Tokyo CPI, industrial production, retail sales, Friday

US PCE inflation, income and spending, Friday

Fed’s Austan Goolsbee speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 10:35 a.m. Tokyo time

Japan’s Topix fell 1%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.2%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.6%

The Shanghai Composite rose 0.5%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0519

The Japanese yen was little changed at 149.07 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2522 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.4% to $88,348.79

Ether fell 1.1% to $2,484.55

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.29%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 4.33%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $69.17 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $2,927.19 an ounce

