Stocks Drop, Gold Rises in Risk-Off Start to Week: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asian shares dropped along with US stock-index futures as trade tensions dialed up, prompting investors to hold back on taking risky bets. Gold rose in demand for safe haven assets.

A gauge of Asian stocks fell 0.4% while S&P 500 futures slipped 0.2% after President Donald Trump said he would double tariffs on steel and aluminum imports and accused China of violating an agreement with the US to ease levies. Hong Kong shares opened 1.1% lower. Treasuries dropped, with the yield on the 10-year rising three basis points. Gold advanced 0.6% after retreating last week.

A gauge of the dollar dipped 0.2% and the yen strengthened. Crude oil climbed 2.4% even after OPEC+ agreed to lift output by less than some investors had expected.

Tariff headlines are once again dominating markets after a legal back-and-forth last week on the status of Trump’s century-high levies, which investors say will push the US into an economic recession. Amid all the uncertainty about the US trade policy and negotiations with countries including China, market participants are also monitoring with a sweeping tax bill that threatens to burgeon US deficit.

“The end of May is a precursor to the larger risks for June and the end of the second quarter,” Bob Savage, head of markets macro strategy at BNY, wrote in a note. “The shift in mood this month highlights how markets have gone from unpredictable to merely uncertain, as concerns about trade, fiscal spending and monetary policy continue to drive prices.”

The US president said China “violated a big part of the agreement we made” in Geneva. The dust-up threatened to again upend trade relations between the world’s two largest economies, which have been held together by a fragile, weeks-old tariff truce.

Trump expressed confidence a talk with Chinese President Xi Jinping could ease fresh trade tensions.

China responded in a statement urging the US to promote stable trade relations. China will take resolute and forceful measures to safeguard its legitimate rights if the US continues to undermine China’s interests, it said.

Asian steel and aluminum shares mostly declined after Trump said he would hike tariffs on steel and aluminum to 50% from 25%.

The dollar extended its decline against the Group-of-10 peers Monday. The currency will tumble to levels last seen during the Covid-19 pandemic by the middle of next year, hit by interest rate cuts and slowing growth, according to predictions by Morgan Stanley.

Shares in Hong Kong retreated at the open. Chinese factory activity data contracted at a slower pace in May than the month prior. Mainland markets are closed for a holiday.

US Treasuries delivered their first monthly loss this year in May, buffeted by renewed tariff uncertainty and growing anxiety over mounting levels of government debt. The 30-year yield rose for a third consecutive month, its longest losing streak since 2023, as Trump wrestles with Congress over a bill that promises to cut taxes.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent at the weekend said the US “is never going to default” as the deadline for increasing the federal debt ceiling gets closer.

“Shares are at high risk of renewed falls given the ongoing tariff uncertainties, concerns about US debt, likely weaker growth and profits and the risk of a US/Israeli strike on Iran’s nuclear capability if diplomacy doesn’t work,” Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy and chief economist at AMP Ltd., wrote in a note.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 10:22 a.m. Tokyo time

Japan’s Topix fell 0.9%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.3%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.1%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%

The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1372

The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 143.56 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2049 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.6% to $105,672.06

Ether rose 0.6% to $2,541.5

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.43%

Japan’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 1.505%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.29%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.4% to $62.22 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.6% to $3,309.19 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Matthew Burgess and Joanna Ossinger.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.