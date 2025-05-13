Stocks Erase 2025 Drop as Nvidia Powers Tech Rally: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — A rally in the world’s largest technology companies wiped out the stock market’s losses for the year on bets tensions around Donald Trump’s trade war are cooling, with inflation data showing limited impacts thus far.

Equities climbed toward the highest since February, the month that marked the S&P 500’s all-time high. The gauge was up about 1%, with chipmakers leading the charge as Nvidia Corp. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. will supply semiconductors to Saudi Arabian firm Humain for a massive data-center project. Treasuries erased gains on speculation the Federal Reserve will stay put as it evaluates potential implications of tariffs. The dollar fell.

The easing of trade tensions and a surprisingly positive earnings season have spurred optimism after a period of doubt about Corporate America’s ability to meet high profit expectations. The stock market is “gonna go a lot higher,” Trump noted, citing an “explosion of investment and jobs” as he said Saudi Arabia would commit to investing $1 trillion in the US.

The Trump administration plans to overhaul regulations on the export of semiconductors used in artificial intelligence, tossing out a Biden-era approach that had drawn strenuous objections from America’s allies. The US is also weighing a deal that would allow the United Arab Emirates to import more than a million advanced Nvidia chips, people familiar with the matter said.

After mostly missing out on last month’s rebound, investors are likely to be forced to chase the stock rally sparked by this weekend’s US-China trade truce, Bank of America Corp. strategists said. A survey conducted before the trade talks in Geneva showed fund managers were a net 38% underweight on US stocks, the most in two years.

The poll is “bearish enough to suggest pain trade modestly higher” given the US-China deal would prevent a recession or a shock in credit markets, BofA strategist Michael Hartnett wrote.

The S&P 500 rose 1%. The Nasdaq 100 climbed 1.8%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.3%. A closely watched gauge of chipmakers rallied 3.1%. The Bloomberg Magnificent Seven index of megacaps added 2.4%.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.49%. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.7%.

Data Tuesday showed US inflation rose by less than forecast in April amid tame prices for clothing and new cars, suggesting little urgency so far by companies to pass along the cost of higher tariffs to consumers.

Trade tensions may yet prove damaging to the US economy, even as the temporary reprieve has been a boon to sentiment. While derivative contracts continue to price in two quarter-point rate cuts by the Fed this year, several major Wall Street banks this week forecast a rate cut in December, later than they previously anticipated.

“Like the Fed, investors are likely to look through today’s report as the prospect of trade deals and details on the budget reconciliation process are more material drivers for equities in the coming weeks,” said Josh Jamner at ClearBridge Investments. “However, the absence of a negative with today’s print does lend to incremental upside for risk assets as hedges are unwound.”

Trump cited the softer-than-expected inflation report to again pressure Fed Chair Jerome Powell to lower interest rates.

“No Inflation, and Prices of Gasoline, Energy, Groceries, and practically everything else, are DOWN!!!” Trump wrote in a social media post. “THE FED must lower the RATE, like Europe and China have done. What is wrong with Too Late Powell?”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its forecast for US economic growth after a temporary trade deal between the US and China, dropping its earlier call that the world’s largest economy would sink into a recession in 2025.

“The administration’s recent dialing down of some of the more draconian tariffs placed on China should reduce the risk that the US economy slips into recession this year,” JPMorgan Chief US Economist Michael Feroli said Tuesday in a note. “We believe recession risks are still elevated, but now below 50%.”

The reprieve in US-China trade tensions that sent stocks soaring has chart watchers anticipating fresh all-time highs for the S&P 500. According to John Kolovos, chief technical strategist at Macro Risk Advisors, there are now no more major resistance levels left until 6,144, the record hit on February 19.

“The S&P 500 trading above the 200-day moving average is another indication that the trend is turning positive,” Kolovos said. “This increases the odds that pullbacks will be met with increased demand or buying interest. It changes your strategy and sends the signal that we’re done with the bear market.”

The negative earnings-growth momentum that has plagued US equities for months is finally taking a turn for the better. A Citigroup Inc. gauge of earnings revisions, based on the number of upgrades and downgrades, has turned positive for the first time in six months, implying analysts’ estimates could soon be heading higher.

According to a Bloomberg Intelligence earnings tracker, 77% of S&P 500 members that reported surprised positively in the first quarter, the highest since the second quarter of last year. Meanwhile, earnings growth in the quarter is running at 13.1%, compared with just 6.6% expected before the start of the season.

Last month, sell-side strategists were downgrading their forecasts for the S&P 500 at a furious pace as Trump unleashed tariffs on the world and sparked a flurry of equities selling. But since then, his administration has reversed direction and backpedaled on his harshest trade plans — most recently agreeing with China to temporarily reduce their levies on each other — forcing those same strategists to pull U-turns on their calls.

Wall Street veteran Ed Yardeni and David Kostin of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. are among the strategists changing course this week, calling for the S&P 500 to rally past 6,000 by December’s close. They also were among the first to slash their 2025 targets for the benchmark during April’s stock-market rout triggered by Trump’s tariff announcement. At the time, prognosticators were slashing expectations at the fastest rate since the Covid crash of March 2020.

Meanwhile, UBS Global Wealth Management’s chief investment officer Mark Haefele downgraded US stocks to neutral from attractive, saying the risk-reward was more balanced after the strong rebound from April lows.

Uncertainty is still high and investor focus will eventually shift to the possibility of a lasting agreement over trade, Haefele wrote in a note. “This is not a bearish view, nor a call to sell equities, and we recommend that investors maintain a full strategic allocation to US stocks.”

Corporate Highlights:

Microsoft Corp. said it will cut 6,000 workers across the company in an effort to reduce management layers.

Google unveiled the biggest update to its Android mobile operating system in years, weeks before its biggest competitor in the space, Apple Inc., is expected to give a preview of its overhauled iPhone software.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. unexpectedly replaced its chief executive and suspended earnings guidance, raising increasing questions over how the company once regarded as a safe bet by investors has got its cost predictions so wrong.

The Commerce Department issued guidance stating that the use of Huawei Technologies Co.’s Ascend artificial intelligence chips “anywhere in the world” violates the government’s export controls, escalating US efforts to curb technological advances in China.

Walt Disney Co. said its new sports streaming platform will be called ESPN, the same as its popular cable-TV channel, and cost $30 a month.

China has removed a month-long ban on airlines taking delivery of Boeing Co. planes, according to people familiar with the matter, following a breakthrough in trade talks with the US that temporarily slashed tariffs on each side.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has held talks with regulators about an Irish launch of its retail bank Marcus, a move that could shake up the country’s heavily concentrated market and give the Wall Street giant access to tens of billions of euros in deposits.

EchoStar Corp., the wireless and pay-TV operator controlled by billionaire Charlie Ergen, fell for a second straight day after the company acknowledged that US regulators are reviewing its compliance with obligations to build a nationwide 5G network.

US solar companies jumped after House Republicans released a draft of a tax bill that went easier on many players in the sector than analysts had expected. The lawmakers also proposed eliminating a production tax credit for hydrogen, sending Plug Power Inc. stock lower.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. plunged after the car-rental company posted a larger-than-expected loss in the first quarter, pressured by a slowdown in customer bookings.

Coinbase Global Inc., the largest US cryptocurrency exchange, will be added to the S&P 500 in the latest milestone for the booming digital-asset industry.

Robinhood Markets Inc. agreed to acquire WonderFi Technologies Inc., the operator of two Canadian cryptocurrency platforms, for about C$250 million ($179 million) in cash.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 1% as of 3:33 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.8%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%

The MSCI World Index rose 1.1%

Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index rose 3.1%

Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index rose 2.4%

The Russell 2000 Index rose 0.8%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.7%

The euro rose 0.9% to $1.1186

The British pound rose 1% to $1.3303

The Japanese yen rose 0.6% to 147.51 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2% to $104,703.37

Ether rose 8.3% to $2,691.14

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.49%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.68%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.67%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.9% to $63.72 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $3,248.86 an ounce

