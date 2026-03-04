Stocks Erase Gains After Bessent’s Tariff Remarks: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks curbed gains after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said a proposed 15% global tariff may take effect this week, bringing trade tensions back into focus as traders followed developments in the Middle East.

Futures for the S&P 500 were little changed after rising as much as 0.4%. Earlier on Wednesday, the New York Times reported that operatives from Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence used backchannels to contact the Central Intelligence Agency a day after US-Israeli attacks began. Officials were skeptical that either Iran or the Trump administration was ready for an off-ramp.

The dollar snapped a two-day run of gains. Brent crude retreated from an intraday high to trade near $82 a barrel. European stocks rose 1%. A selloff in global bonds eased, with the yield on 10-year Treasuries rising two basis points to 4.08%. Bitcoin jumped to nearly $70,000, suggesting some return of risk appetite.

Markets have endured days of volatility after the US-Israeli attack on Iran destabilized the Middle East, curbing energy supplies and damaging infrastructure. The main focus remains on crude as traders weigh President Donald Trump’s plan to insure and escort tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz, with traffic in the vital waterway all but halted.

“We’re in a headline market,” said Guillermo Hernandez Sampere, head of trading at asset manager MPPM. “Rapid movements with higher volatility will remain for a longer period until supply chains are secure again. It will take some time to calm markets.”

Earlier in the day, Asia’s benchmark index plunged the most in nearly a year, led by a record selloff in South Korean equities. While the US is relatively immune as a “gigantic energy superpower,” according to Barclays Plc’s global chairman of research Ajay Rajadhyaksha, Asian economies such as China, South Korea and Japan are more dependent on oil flows from the Middle East.

What Bloomberg Strategists say…

“The turn higher in risk sentiment after the New York Times report looks precarious given investors have plenty of reasons to be cautious. The report itself says that US officials are skeptical, and the outreach it mentions happened days ago. Such doubts are evident in the measured pullback in oil.”

— Conor Cooper, Macro Squawk. Click here to read the full analysis.

Mohit Kumar, chief strategist for Jefferies in Europe, said the firm’s US clients are generally more optimistic than those in Europe and Asia. The gap reflects US investors’ greater focus on Trump’s actions, which could lead them to underestimate Iran’s response.

For Aneeka Gupta, director of macro-economic research at Wisdomtree, the real test for markets will be whether oil and the dollar remain higher long enough to significantly change the behavior of central banks.

“If the shock is short-lived, energy settles, and dollar strength doesn’t become persistent, then the macro impact is mostly a risk premium event — volatility up, but growth intact,” she said.

Corporate News:

Airlines around the globe are suspending more flights to additional destinations across the Middle East as the expanding war moves into its fifth day. Bayer AG forecast profits and sales to be little changed in 2026 as the company grapples with generic competition for its blockbuster blood thinner and continued uncertainty over its efforts to contain a pesticide litigation in the US. Adidas AG shares tumbled to a three-year low after the sportswear maker’s earnings forecast disappointed investors hoping for bigger profits from the German brand. Anthropic PBC is on track to generate annual revenue of almost $20 billion, a projection based on current performance, more than doubling its run rate from late last year. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.1% as of 12:28 p.m. London time S&P 500 futures were little changed Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 3.8% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 3.6% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2% The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1633 The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 157.21 per dollar The offshore yuan rose 0.3% to 6.9006 per dollar The British pound was little changed at $1.3367 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 3.9% to $70,694.45 Ether rose 3.7% to $2,042.55 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.08% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.76% Britain’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 4.46% Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.8% to $82.04 a barrel Spot gold rose 1.7% to $5,177.81 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

