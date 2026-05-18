Stocks Fall as Brent Wavers and Bonds Fluctuate: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks fell as the stalemate between the US and Iran kept oil prices elevated, while bonds swung between gains and losses after last week’s global selloff.

S&P 500 futures slid 0.2%, with the benchmark set for its first back-to-back loss in May. Brent wavered near $109 a barrel, trimming early gains after Iran’s semi-official news agency reported the US proposed a temporary waiver on Iran oil sanctions. Treasuries swung between gains and losses, with the 10-year yield little changed at 4.59%. The dollar was set to snap a five-day run of wins.

The continued standoff in the Middle East is puncturing an artificial intelligence-driven rally that has pushed global stocks to record highs. Meanwhile, bond yields have climbed to levels seen decades ago on fears that central banks will lift interest rates and governments will ramp up borrowing to cushion the blow from rising energy prices.

As a fragile ceasefire between the US and Iran extends past 40 days and a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz remains elusive, President Donald Trump expressed frustration with Tehran and told it the “clock is ticking.” Earlier, drones targeted a nuclear power plant in the United Arab Emirates.

“Bonds were more nervous about the inflation picture and the equity market was comforted and encouraged by the very strong earnings and AI-led optimism,” said Willem Sels, global chief investment officer at HSBC Private Bank. “What you now have is a bit of a catch-up movement in the equity market, a bit of an exhaustion of the momentum.”

UK gilts steadied after last week’s sharp selloff as investors weighed a potential leadership challenge by Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham. The 10-year rate was down five basis point to 5.12%, while the pound headed for its first day of gains in more than a week.

At a time when markets expect the Federal Reserve under Kevin Warsh to hike rates as soon as December, minutes from last month’s meeting due for release Wednesday will give investors clues about policymakers’ thinking.

“We suspect that it is becoming increasingly clear that disruption from the Iran War is here to stay,” said George Moran, European macro strategist at RBC Capital Markets. “Higher rates for longer is likely heightening fiscal concerns, particularly if markets begin to expect more fiscal intervention.”

Elevated interest rates and inflation expectations will become a greater problem for equity valuations as time goes on, said Emma Moriarty, portfolio manager at CG Asset Management. The longer the Strait of Hormuz remains shut, the longer this cocktail of macro pressures will persist, and the more immediate the risk of a more serious correction, she said.

“We expect bonds and commodities to continue to price in these risks most rapidly,” Moriarty said. “The longer this persists, the more likely higher interest rates and energy prices start to have a more sustained impact on corporate profits. This is particularly an issue given elevated equity valuations.”

Corporate News:

Commerzbank AG urged its investors to spurn UniCredit SpA’s acquisition bid as it doesn’t offer a good enough price, further ratcheting up tensions in the 19-months takeover saga. Shares in UnitedHealth Group Inc. fell as much as 5.6% in premarket trading after Berkshire Hathaway exited its stake in the health insurer. The conglomerate also disclosed that it amassed a $2.6 billion stake in Delta Airlines Inc., boosting the carrier’s shares. EchoStar Corp., Rocket Lab Corp. and AST SpaceMobile Inc. rallied in premarket trading after Elon Musk said he’s back in Texas to work on plans for an initial public offering of SpaceX. NextEra Energy Inc. is discussing a mostly stock deal for Dominion Energy Inc. that would value the company at about $76 per share, or around $66 billion, making it by far the largest power deal on record, according to people familiar with the matter. Anglo American Plc agreed to sell its steelmaking coal mines in Australia to Dhilmar Ltd. for as much as $3.88 billion in cash, as the mining company continues to reshape its business. Samsung Electronics Co.’s shares jumped after company management entered make-or-break wage negotiations with its largest labor union aimed at averting a strike that could disrupt operations at the world’s biggest memory chipmaker. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 8:04 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.1% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4% The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed The MSCI World Index was little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2% The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1644 The British pound rose 0.4% to $1.3380 The Japanese yen was little changed at 158.82 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.3% to $77,257.93 Ether fell 2.3% to $2,137.21 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.59% Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 3.16% Britain’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 5.12% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2% to $105.20 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.2% to $4,550.05 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Sujata Rao, Neil Campling, James Hirai, Margaryta Kirakosian and Subrat Patnaik.

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