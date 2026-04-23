Stocks Fall as Hormuz Standoff Drives Oil Higher: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — A flare-up in tensions over the Strait of Hormuz sent stocks lower as oil rose on concern that a prolonged closure of the waterway could worsen energy disruptions, boosting inflation and slowing economic growth.

With peace negotiations between the US and Iran in limbo, the standoff over the critical energy chokepoint is spurring caution among investors. A record-breaking rally in the S&P 500 paused. Brent crude extended its advance above $100 a barrel.

President Donald Trump ordered the US Navy to shoot any boat putting mines in the Strait and vowed to step up efforts to clear the waterway. The US is maintaining a blockade on vessels going to and from Iranian ports, while Tehran is choking off the flow of international traffic.

Iran has said it will not resume negotiations while a US naval blockade on its ports is in place, and the US military said it intercepted two Iranian oil supertankers that tried to evade its blockade. Iran state TV cited the foreign ministry as saying armed forces are ready for any further threat.

Traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remains largely frozen, with only occasional movements of Iran-linked vessels breaking the lull. As of Thursday morning, only one Iran-linked bulk carrier was observed making the transit out of the Persian Gulf, according to vessel-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg.

Corporate Highlights:

Tesla Inc. anticipates billions of dollars in additional spending this year to support Elon Musk’s ambitions to transform the electric-vehicle pioneer into an artificial intelligence and robotics company. International Business Machines Corp. posted quarterly sales in its software unit that were in line with estimates, failing to shake investor concerns about AI disruption to its business. Texas Instruments Inc. gave a surprisingly strong forecast, helped by booming spending on data centers and industrial equipment. ServiceNow Inc. reported results that disappointed investors and said some sales deals have been delayed by the war in the Middle East. Super Micro Computer Inc. sank after BlueFin Research wrote that the server company had “lost a significant contract” with Oracle Corp. Netflix Inc. plans to buy back another $25 billion in stock after a disappointing financial outlook sent shares of the streaming pioneer plunging. Lockheed Martin Corp. reported first-quarter net sales that missed analyst estimates, with lower volumes in its F-16 fighter jet program and classified programs. Honeywell International Inc. said war in the Middle East is hurting revenue, primarily in the process automation unit that serves the customers in the energy industry. Comcast Corp. reported first-quarter financial results that exceeded analysts’ estimates with fewer losses among broadband customers, offsetting lackluster growth at its Peacock streaming service. Lululemon Athletica Inc. named Heidi O’Neill its new chief executive officer as the athletic retailer looks to move beyond a turbulent period of slowing growth and investor unrest. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.3% as of 9:31 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.4% The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3% The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed The MSCI World Index fell 0.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1691 The British pound was little changed at $1.3493 The Japanese yen was little changed at 159.49 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1% to $77,670.07 Ether fell 2.8% to $2,325.34 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.29% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 3.00% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 4.92% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1% to $93.91 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.2% to $4,730.50 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.