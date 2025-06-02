Stocks Fall as Trade Tensions Erode Risk Appetite: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Global stocks started the new month under pressure as a flare-up in global trade tensions and geopolitical uncertainty dampened investors’ appetite for risk.

S&P 500 futures dropped 0.6%. European and Asian equities also declined. The dollar fell 0.5%, extending a run of five consecutive monthly losses. Treasury yields rose across the curve, with the 10-year rate up four basis points to 4.44%.

Uncertainty prompted by President Donald Trump’s trade agenda picked up after China and the US accused each other of violating a trade deal concluded last month. Trump also said he would double tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. Meanwhile, Ukraine staged a dramatic series of strikes across Russia, deploying drones hidden in trucks deep inside the country to hit strategic airfields.

“Just when we thought the noise around tariffs was quietening down, recent events have shown that investors should take nothing for granted,” said Daniel Murray, chief executive officer of EFG Asset Management in Zurich.

Slowing US growth and interest rate cuts will push the dollar into a tumble to levels last seen during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Morgan Stanley strategists. The greenback will fall about 9% by around this time next year, the strategists said.

“We think rates and currency markets have embarked on sizeable trends that will be sustained — taking the US dollar much lower and yield curves much steeper — after two years of swing trading within wide ranges,” they wrote.

Brent crude oil advanced 2.2% as OPEC+ hiked production less than some had feared. Gold is heading for its biggest gain in almost four weeks as the geopolitical and trade tensions revived demand for haven assets.

Corporate Highlights:

Sanofi SA agreed to buy Blueprint Medicines Corp. for at least $9.1 billion as the French drugmaker further expands its rare immunological disease portfolio.

Hong Kong developer New World Development Co. is sliding deeper into distress after jolting investors by delaying interest payments on some bonds.

BYD Co. shares continued their plunge despite monthly sales climbing to the highest this year, as the steep discounts the industry uses to entice buyers draw scrutiny from Beijing.

Christian Dior named Jonathan Anderson its next womenswear designer as owner LVMH seeks to revive growth at the struggling brand.

IAG SA said the weaker demand on transatlantic routes has shown signs of easing over the past three weeks.

General Electric Co. is exercising some cost increases to pass on additional charges caused by US President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.5% as of 8:46 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures fell 0.6%

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.7%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.3%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.5%

The euro rose 0.7% to $1.1423

The Japanese yen rose 0.8% to 142.92 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2038 per dollar

The British pound rose 0.7% to $1.3552

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.4% to $105,468.11

Ether fell 0.7% to $2,507.99

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 4.44%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 2.55%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 4.69%

Commodities

Brent crude rose 2.2% to $64.19 a barrel

Spot gold rose 2.1% to $3,356.70 an ounce

