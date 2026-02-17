Stocks Fluctuate Ahead of US Return; Pound Drops: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks traded mixed, with contracts on the Nasdaq 100 suggesting a slide in technology shares may have further to run as Wall Street investors return Tuesday from a holiday break. Treasuries edged higher and precious metals slid.

Nasdaq futures retreated 0.5% and those on the S&P 500 ticked 0.2% lower. European shares opened flat. In the UK, money markets priced two Bank of England interest-rate cuts by year’s end and the pound fell against the dollar after UK unemployment rose to a near five-year high.

US traders are coming back to their desks with tensions climbing around Iran and concern about the broader impact of artificial intelligence rippling beyond the tech sector. The outlook for Federal Reserve rate cuts is also in focus following Friday’s inflation data.

Ten-year Treasuries advanced, reducing the yield two basis points to 4.03%. The yen, historically seen as a haven in risk-averse markets, strengthened 0.2% against the dollar. Oil largely held its gains as Iran’s naval drills near a key shipping route heightened geopolitical risks before talks with the US.

“Several market holidays and a lack of fresh catalysts are putting stocks on the defensive today,” said Tim Waterer, a market analyst at KCM Trade. “Traders are headline-watching events between the US and Iran, with the latter’s recent drills just doing enough to dull any signs of risk appetite.”

Trump has threatened to strike the Islamic Republic unless it agrees to a deal curbing Tehran’s nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief. He’s mobilized warships and fighter jets near Iran in response to a recent deadly crackdown by the regime there following mass protests.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held talks with the head of the UN’s atomic watchdog in Geneva on Monday, ahead of a second round of nuclear negotiations with the US.

What Bloomberg strategists say…

“Tuesday’s moves may be difficult to trust with US and Asian holidays draining liquidity, but those investors who are around look to be in a cautious mood at best. With precious metals also lower, the signs are there that the bruises to sentiment are lingering from the late-January episodes when gold and silver melted down along with stocks.”

— Garfield Reynolds, MLIV Team Leader. For full analysis, click here.

Investors seeking clues on the Fed’s rate path will be following Governor Michael Barr when he speaks Tuesday on the labor market and AI, while San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly discusses AI and the economy. Traders will also be watching for ADP private payrolls numbers on Tuesday and the minutes from the Fed’s January meeting on Wednesday for a fresh read on the economy.

Asian equities edged lower in thin trading, with China, Hong Kong and several regional markets shut for the Lunar New Year.

Elsewhere, precious metals slid, with spot gold slipping close to $4,900 an ounce. Silver tumbled 2.6% and platinum 1.7%. Bitcoin edged lower to trade around $68,400.

Corporate Highlights:

BHP Group’s shares soared after the company said earnings for the six months to the end of December rose by more than a fifth, thanks to a surge in copper prices. Apple Inc. said on Monday it is holding a product launch on March 4, with the company preparing to announce several new devices in the coming weeks. Danaher Corp. is nearing a roughly $10 billion deal to acquire US medical technology firm Masimo Corp., the Financial Times reported, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. unveiled a major upgrade of its flagship AI model, accelerating a race with a panoply of startups and sectoral leaders aiming to get in ahead of Chinese sensation DeepSeek’s next big platform. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is partnering with Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. to deploy the US chipmaker’s latest AI data center technology in India, challenging Nvidia Corp. in one of the world’s fastest-growing markets. Hyatt Hotels Corp. Executive Chairman Tom Pritzker said he’s retiring from his position at the company and won’t stand for reelection to its board, citing an association with the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed as of 8:18 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.5% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was little changed The MSCI Emerging Markets Index was little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1835 The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 152.97 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8872 per dollar The British pound fell 0.4% to $1.3570 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.8% to $68,254.54 Ether fell 0.7% to $1,984.96 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.03% Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.74% Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.37% Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.8% to $68.12 a barrel Spot gold fell 1.3% to $4,926.47 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

