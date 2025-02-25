Stocks Get Hit as Economic Jitters Spur Bond Rally: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks got clobbered and bonds surged as another disappointing reading on the US consumer fueled concern about the health of the world’s largest economy.

Another big drop in the Nasdaq 100 pushed its four-day loss to around 5%, the most since early September, while a gauge of megacaps slipped into correction territory. Selling was heaviest in speculative corners of the market, with a 7.5% slide in Bitcoin spurring a plunge in exchange-traded funds specializing in crypto. A rally in Treasuries drove 10-year yields to their lowest levels in 2025.

US consumer confidence fell by the most since August 2021 on concerns about the outlook for the broader economy. The data followed recent disappointments on the retail, services and housing fronts. That’s prompted traders to boost their bets on Federal Reserve rate cuts this year even as inflation pressures seem to be intensifying again.

“The market still seems more worried about growth than inflation,” said Chris Verrone at Strategas.

The S&P 500 lost 0.7%, breaching its 100-day moving average. The Nasdaq 100 slid 1.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average wavered. A gauge of the “Magnificent Seven” megacaps sank 2.4%. Nvidia Corp. slumped 1.8% on the eve of its earnings report.

Wall Street’s “fear gauge” — the VIX index of equity volatility — hit the highest in 2025, topping 20.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries sank 10 basis points to 4.30%. Money markets are now fully pricing in more than two quarter-point reductions by the Fed in 2025. The dollar was little changed.

“Consumers are increasingly nervous about the unknow impacts from potential tariffs and could pull forward consumer demand as they anticipate higher prices for imports in the near future,” said Jeff Roach at LPL Financial.

One note of caution, Roach notes: consumer surveys are much more volatile than the hard data of retail sales. That means the Fed will not likely change their stance on monetary policy at the next couple meetings, he said.

“Consumer confidence continues to come off its election-fueled sugar high from November,” said Bret Kenwell at eToro. “Economic uncertainty remains elevated, whether that’s around tariffs or more US-centric data like inflation or retail sales.”

Inflation expectations over the coming year increased to the highest since May 2023. Fed officials including Chair Jerome Powell have signaled they’re keeping interest rates steady until progress on inflation resumes.

That’s why Friday’s reading on prices will be key. The Fed’s preferred inflation metric is expected to cool to the slowest pace since June.

The core personal consumption expenditures price index — which excludes often-volatile food and energy costs — probably rose 2.6% in the year through January in Commerce Department data due on Friday. Overall PCE inflation likely eased on an annual basis as well, according to the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

“Investors should keep an eye on this week’s PCE report. Not only is it the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, but it will give another clue as to how consumers are feeling about their purchasing power,” said Kenwell. “An in-line or lower reading may act as a relief catalyst for consumers and investors alike.”

Meantime, trend followers, or CTAs, are seen as sellers of the S&P 500 in every scenario over the next week, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. which models the cohort as being long on nearly $158 billion of global equities.

Even in an upward market, the funds would need to sell $4 billion in global stocks and $1.3 billion in the S&P 500 Index. Should weakness persist over the next month, selling could go as high as $193 billion for global equities and $58 billion in the S&P 500 Index.

Seven of the biggest companies that have powered the majority of the S&P 500’s gains over the past two years are not having a great start to 2025 — plunging into correction territory and erasing approximately $1.4 trillion in value.

The Bloomberg Magnificent 7 index, an equal-weighted gauge that consists of Apple Inc., Nvidia Corp., Microsoft Corp., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Meta Platforms Inc. and Tesla Inc., has fallen about 10% from a December high, passing the threshold that meets the definition of correction.

There’s growing “suspicion” among investors about the scope for more S&P 500 gains at a time when European and Chinese stocks are outperforming, according to Bank of America Corp. strategist Michael Hartnett.

“The longer it takes and the harder it is for the S&P to get to new highs, the doubts grow,” Hartnett said in an interview on Bloomberg Television.

He has recommended international equities over US peers this year as he expects the Magnificent Seven megacaps to wobble. While he said investors are far from pessimistic about big tech, these stocks are vulnerable to declines if the trade “doesn’t keep working.”

Corporate Highlights:

Home Depot Inc.’s sales will rise less than expected this year, as the world’s biggest home improvement retailer anticipates consumers will remain cautious on large projects.

Nvidia Corp., the top provider of chips used in new artificial intelligence computers, is extending a partnership with networking-gear maker Cisco Systems Inc. in a push aimed at making it easier for corporations to deploy AI systems.

PayPal Holdings Inc. predicted growth in earnings and transaction margins in coming years, as its new leadership continues to streamline the sprawling business.

Eli Lilly & Co. is ramping up the fight against cheaper, copycat versions of Zepbound by lowering prices for a version of its blockbuster obesity drug.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. said that it will soon stop selling some compound weight-loss drugs.

Chegg Inc. is weighing “strategic alternatives” for its business, saying that traffic to its web-based education platform has been decimated following Google’s launch of an artificial intelligence-powered summary tool.

Zoom Communications Inc. projected slower-than-expected revenue growth for the year, dimming optimism that an expanded suite of products will bring a sales surge.

Krispy Kreme Inc.’s net revenue forecast disappointed. The company is weighing refranchising some of its businesses in international markets even as it expands its distribution network in the US, Chief Executive Officer Josh Charlesworth said.

Bank of Montreal and Bank of Nova Scotia kicked off Canadian bank earnings season with strong results from their capital-markets divisions amid an increase in trading activity.

Unilever Plc pushed out Chief Executive Officer Hein Schumacher after less than two years, signaling that the board wasn’t satisfied with the pace of restructuring at the maker of Hellmann’s mayonnaise and Ben & Jerry’s ice cream.

Key events this week:

US new home sales, Wednesday

Nvidia earnings, Wednesday

Fed’s Raphael Bostic speaks, Wednesday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Thursday

US GDP, durable goods, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed’s Jeff Schmid, Beth Hammack, Patrick Harker, Michael Barr, Michelle Bowman speak, Thursday

Japan Tokyo CPI, industrial production, retail sales, Friday

US PCE inflation, income and spending, Friday

Fed’s Austan Goolsbee speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.7% as of 12:24 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.3%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed

The MSCI World Index fell 0.6%

Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index fell 2.4%

The Russell 2000 Index fell 0.9%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.2% to $1.0492

The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.2648

The Japanese yen rose 0.4% to 149.06 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 7.4% to $87,016.73

Ether fell 8.1% to $2,421.84

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined 10 basis points to 4.30%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.46%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 4.51%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.8% to $68.74 a barrel

Spot gold fell 1.8% to $2,898.92 an ounce

