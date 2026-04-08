Stocks Get Relief Rally After Truce as Oil Tumbles: Markets Wrap

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(Bloomberg) — A wave of optimism swept through global markets, lifting stocks and bonds while driving oil toward its biggest plunge in six years after the US and Iran reached a ceasefire deal.

The sharp rebound in risk appetite drove the S&P 500 up about 2.5%. A tumble in oil to around $93 eased concern about an energy crisis that could fuel inflation, reviving bets the Federal Reserve will cut rates this year. As the haven bid waned, the dollar dropped against all major currencies.

Wall Street’s so-called fear gauge – the VIX – sank to pre-war levels. Airlines, which had been pummeled by fears of skyrocketing fuel prices, soared. Emerging-market shares were on track for their biggest advance since the onset of the pandemic. Bitcoin topped $72,000.

Just about 90 minutes before President Donald Trump’s deadline for Iran to agree to a ceasefire and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a two-week truce was announced. While there have been reports of ongoing regional hostilities, the accord helped ease worries about a global economic crisis.

Iran has gone through a “regime change” and the US will now discuss sanctions relief with the Islamic Republic, Trump said in a social-media post. “There will be no enrichment of uranium,” he noted — a reference to efforts by Washington and Israel to curb Iran’s nuclear programme.

This strongly sets the stage for near-term peace in the Middle East, according to Chris Senyek at Wolfe Research.

“While market price action is still likely to remain hostage to short-term news flow regarding traffic into and out of the Strait of Hormuz and any signs of a re-escalation, it’s become more and more evident that President Trump wants an off-ramp,” he said.

Corporate Highlights:

Delta Air Lines Inc. expects to incur more than $2 billion in higher fuel costs through June because of the Iran war, prompting the carrier to tread carefully and stick to its previous full-year profit forecast. Exxon Mobil Corp. lost 6% of its global production in the first quarter as the Iran war paralyzed oil and natural gas operations in the Persian Gulf. Levi Strauss & Co. raised its projections for the year after reporting better-than-expected quarterly results, citing strong demand in all regions as the denim brand steers shoppers to its own stores and website. Arxis Inc., a maker of electronic and mechanical parts for aerospace and defense firms is seeking to raise as much as $1.06 billion in its US initial public offering. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 2.6% as of 9:31 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 3.3% The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.9% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 4.2% The MSCI World Index rose 3% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 1% The euro rose 0.9% to $1.1704 The British pound rose 1.3% to $1.3465 The Japanese yen rose 1% to 158.10 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 4.4% to $72,359.57 Ether rose 6.6% to $2,255.28 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined five basis points to 4.25% Germany’s 10-year yield declined 18 basis points to 2.91% Britain’s 10-year yield declined 20 basis points to 4.70% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 17% to $93.25 a barrel Spot gold rose 1.7% to $4,786.77 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.