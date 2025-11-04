Stocks Halt Rally as Wall Street CEOs Sound Alarm: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — A chorus of Wall Street executives warning investors to brace for a pullback amid lofty valuations triggered a slide in stocks amid growing concerns on whether the market has run ahead of itself. Bitcoin sank. Bonds rose.

At a time when bulls have started questioning the need for a breather, the chiefs of giants from Capital Group to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley noted the possibility of a pullback as a healthy development. Not only are sentiment and technical indicators flashing signs of overheating, but the heavy concentration of tech giants have made many investors uncomfortable.

“This reinforces our thinking that the stock market is ripe for some sort of material pullback over the near-term, no matter where it’s going over the intermediate/longer-term,” said Matt Maley at Miller Tabak.

The S&P 500 notched one of its best stretches since the 1950s fueled by the resilience of Corporate America, the booming outlook for artificial intelligence and hopes that the Federal Reserve will keep cutting rates to prop up the economy. Yet those solid gains combined with the recent narrowness of the advance spurred concerns of vulnerability.

There’s a clear example of that in Tuesday’s trading.

Palantir Technologies Inc. tumbled about 10% even after raising its annual revenue outlook. Following an almost 400% surge in the past year, its bullish AI prospects weren’t enough to offset concerns about the company’s lofty valuation. Adding to the worries, hedge fund manager Michael Burry disclosed bearish wagers on Palantir and AI chip leader Nvidia Corp.

The S&P 500 fell 1.2%. A gauge of tech megacaps lost 1.8%. The yield on 10-year Treasuries slid two basis points to 4.09%. Bitcoin sank 3.5%. The dollar rose.

Corporate Highlights:

After its best month in the stock market in almost 25 years, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. needs to show that it truly is a major beneficiary of the artificial intelligence spending boom. That process begins with its earnings after the bell on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. raised its 2025 profit forecast for the second time this year, as ongoing cost cuts helped make up for slow sales growth that’s driving its battle for the obesity start up Metsera Inc. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. plunged after a trial designed to confirm the benefits of two of its older drugs failed to show clear patient improvement, raising questions about the drugs’ future. Uber Technologies Inc. posted a miss on third-quarter operating income and issued an adjusted earnings forecast for the current period that also fell short of analysts’ estimates. Harley-Davidson Inc. posted lower sales in the latest quarter, showing the challenges faced by the motorcycle maker’s new leadership as it suffers from softer consumer demand. Marriott International Inc. reported earnings that beat estimates, as the company’s growing hotel count helped make up for slower lodging demand. Yum! Brands Inc. has initiated a strategic review for Pizza Hut, exploring options for the struggling chain as it falls behind in the highly competitive pizza market. Hims & Hers Health Inc. said it was in talks with Novo Nordisk A/S to sell its forthcoming obesity pill on the telehealth site. Apollo Global Management Inc.’s third-quarter earnings surpassed Wall Street estimates as the buyout giant edged closer to reaching $1 trillion of assets. First Brands Group sued founder Patrick James for allegedly misappropriating hundreds of millions of dollars from the US automotive supplier that collapsed into bankruptcy in September. Spotify Technology SA reported active users and revenue in the third quarter that surpassed analysts’ expectations, easing concerns about co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Daniel Ek stepping down at the end of the year. Nvidia Corp. and Deutsche Telekom AG are building a €1 billion ($1.2 billion) data center in Germany to bolster infrastructure in Europe that can power complex artificial intelligence systems. Fresenius Medical Care AG reported lower-than-expected profit, weighed down by sluggish dialysis volumes in the key US market and a weaker dollar. The stock plunged. Stellantis NV is recalling just over 320,000 Jeep plug-in hybrids in the US over risk the vehicles’ batteries will catch fire. BP Plc’s profit exceeded expectations, with operational improvements and higher oil and gas production outweighing lower prices, as the company’s turnaround plan builds momentum. Saudi Aramco posted a surprise increase in third-quarter profit as a production boost helped mitigate the impact of lower crude prices and snapped a years-long streak of falling earnings at the oil giant. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 1.2% as of 9:40 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.6% The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.9% The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.7% The MSCI World Index fell 1.2% Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index fell 1.8% The Russell 2000 Index fell 1.6% Palantir fell 9.6% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3% The euro fell 0.4% to $1.1475 The British pound fell 0.8% to $1.3036 The Japanese yen rose 0.5% to 153.48 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 3.6% to $103,016.75 Ether fell 3.3% to $3,483.34 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.09% Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.65% Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.41% The yield on 2-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 3.58% The yield on 30-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.68% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.2% to $60.32 a barrel Spot gold fell 1.6% to $3,935.85 an ounce ©2025 Bloomberg L.P.