Stocks Halt Slide as Oil Declines on US-Iran Hopes: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Hopes for a breakthrough in the standoff between the US and Iran over the Strait of Hormuz sent oil prices lower, halting losses in both stocks and bonds.

Brent crude fell to $108 after Iranian media said Washington proposed a temporary waiver on sanctions as part of peace talks aiming to end the war and reopen the vital energy waterway. Following its worst session since March, the S&P 500 edged higher. Treasuries bounced after a rout driven by fears that inflation would force central banks to lift interest rates.

“Whether the calm will last remains to be seen. A lot depends on oil now,” said Fawad Razaqzada at Forex.com. “Should oil go back up, we’d then expect further pressure on the bond markets, and this should limit risk appetite.”

Oil has risen more than 50% since the war started, with subdued flows through Hormuz crimping supply from Persian Gulf producers. The market is in “a race against time” as the factors that restrained price rises from the conflict stand to come under strain if the strait stays closed into June, Morgan Stanley said last week.

The US hasn’t confirmed offering a waiver, which would be in place until a final agreement is achieved, Tasnim news agency reported. President Donald Trump earlier expressed frustration with Iran and told it the “clock is ticking,” hours after drones targeted a nuclear power plant in the United Arab Emirates.

Bank of America Corp.’s commodities and derivatives research chief said his best-case oil-price scenario is Brent averaging $90 for the rest of the year, and the market may go even higher if the stalemate with Iran persists or heats up with fresh fighting.

A pullback hinges on an end to the US and Iranian blockade of the Strait of Hormuz that’s bottling up shipments from the Persian Gulf, BofA’s Francisco Blanch said Monday on Bloomberg Television’s Surveillance. The math problem, he said, is clear: Global supplies are too tight for prices to come down now.

Meantime, the recent global bond jitters took center stage as Group of Seven finance chiefs discussed how oil-fueled inflation risks overshadowing world economic prospects.

The talks in Paris were meant to dwell on imbalances ranging from the US budget deficit to China’s weak consumption, but the state of government debt markets left ministers and central bankers preoccupied by spiking yields, driven by investor concerns about consumer prices.

“Yield volatility is likely to pick up further the longer the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, with markets pricing the upside risks to inflation and tighter monetary policies across the world,” said Ulrike Hoffmann-Burchardi at UBS Chief Investment Office. “But we maintain the view that quality bonds offer an appealing risk-return profile given the two-sided risks on inflation and growth.”

Corporate Highlights:

The US Supreme Court turned away appeals from six pharmaceutical companies seeking to topple the Medicare drug price negotiation program that’s led to billions of dollars in discounts on top-selling treatments. NextEra Energy Inc. agreed to pay about $67 billion in stock for Dominion Energy Inc. in the biggest power acquisition ever, creating a giant utility extending from Florida to the data centers clustered in Virginia Publicis Groupe SA agreed to buy online data broker LiveRamp Holdings Inc. for about $2.5 billion in cash, a sign of the French media firm’s continued investment in marketing technology as the advertising industry contracts. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. said a key late-stage melanoma study failed, adding to a series of challenges for the US biotech. The shares plunged in premarket trading. Elliott Investment Management has built a sizable stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. and plans to boost its underperforming stock price, the Wall Street Journal reported. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% as of 10:07 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 was little changed The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.7% The MSCI World Index rose 0.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2% The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1646 The British pound rose 0.4% to $1.3385 The Japanese yen was little changed at 158.83 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.9% to $76,764.54 Ether fell 2.9% to $2,125.28 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.58% Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 3.13% Britain’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 5.11% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.2% to $104.18 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.5% to $4,563.51 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.