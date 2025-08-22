Stocks Halt Slide as Powell Takes Center Stage: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US stock futures halted this week’s run of losses in subdued trading ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech, with markets scaling back bets on imminent interest rate cuts.

S&P 500 contracts erased an early decline to rise 0.3% after the US benchmark slipped for five straight sessions. European stocks advanced 0.2%, nudging toward an all-time high. US Treasuries edged higher after Thursday’s pullback, with the 10-year rate falling one basis point to 4.31%. The dollar was little changed.

A selloff in big tech this week has paused the record-breaking rally in US stocks. Investors are awaiting Powell’s latest policy blueprint, weighing whether the Fed will stay cautious on inflation, which is showing signs of stickiness, or tilt toward supporting a softer labor market.

The stakes are heightened by pressure from the Trump administration to cut rates and growing divisions within the Fed’s rate-setting committee. To keep his options open, Powell may emphasize that the Fed’s September move will be guided by employment and inflation figures set for release early next month.

Swaps have sharply reduced the odds of aggressive near-term easing, now pricing about a 65% chance of a cut next month and fewer than two moves this year. Little more than a week ago, markets were betting on a full quarter-point cut in September, with some traders even positioning for a half-point move.

Powell is due to speak at 10 a.m. New York time.

“If the Fed doesn’t cut in September, markets will drop because they’re expecting the Fed to do something. If they cut too much, markets may take it as a sign that the Fed is losing its independence, which may trigger much higher inflation,” said Joachim Klement, a strategist at Panmure Liberum. “It’s like Goldilocks with two bears and a bull.”

A hawkish speech is expected to weigh on shorter-maturity government bond yields. It could also add pressure to the recent series of large options market trades, which are positioned for an outsized rate cut next month and a total of 75 basis points in reductions by year-end.

“Core inflation is still stubborn and the labor market, while showing some signs of cooling, isn’t screaming for emergency intervention,” wrote Kevin Ford, strategist at Convera. “This disconnect is what makes Powell’s speech a high-stakes event.”

In premarket trading, Alphabet Inc. rose more than 1%, leading gains among the Magnificent Seven heavyweights. Nvidia Corp., meanwhile, was the sole laggard, slipping about 1%. The firm instructed component suppliers to halt production of its H20 AI chip, The Information reported.

A Bloomberg equal-weighted index of the tech titans has dropped 3.4% since Monday, putting it on track for its steepest weekly decline since April’s market rout.

What Bloomberg strategists say…

“As we know, the Fed’s utter loathing of springing any sort of rate surprise on the market means that market pricing can effectively become a fait accompli.”

— Cameron Crise, MLIV

Corporate News:

Meta Platforms Inc. has agreed to a deal worth at least $10 billion with Alphabet Inc.’s Google for cloud computing services, according to people familiar with the matter. The Facebook owner is also hiring another key Apple Inc. artificial intelligence executive. Nvidia Corp. has instructed component suppliers including Samsung Electronics Co. and Amkor Technology Inc. to stop production related to the H20 AI chip, The Information reported, citing unidentified sources. Cenovus Energy Inc. agreed to acquire MEG Energy Corp. in a cash and stock transaction valued at about C$7.9 billion ($5.7 billion), inclusive of assumed debt. Air Liquide SA agreed to buy South Korea’s DIG Airgas for an enterprise value of €2.85 billion ($3.3 billion) as it seeks to expand in Asia. Fonterra Co-operative Group has agreed to sell its global Consumer and related businesses to French dairy giant Lactalis for NZ$3.85 billion ($2.2 billion). The Trump administration will not seek equity stakes in chipmakers like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Micron Technology Inc. that are boosting their US investments, as talks continue on taking a stake in Intel Corp., a US official said. The US Department of Justice has rejected claims by two whistleblowers that it failed to properly investigate allegations of sanctions violations by Standard Chartered Plc, the bank said. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% as of 8:21 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2% The MSCI World Index was little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1611 The British pound was little changed at $1.3419 The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 148.65 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.3% to $112,033.81 Ether was little changed at $4,238 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.31% Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 2.75% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 4.74% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed Spot gold fell 0.3% to $3,329.25 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

