Stocks Jump, Bonds Drop in Turnaround From Tuesday: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks gained, Treasuries and other assets steadied as investors moved on from weak US economic data that had rattled financial markets Tuesday.

Futures for S&P 500 index rose 0.4% and contracts for Europe traded 0.7% higher while a gauge of Asian shares advanced. Treasury 10-year yields rebounded in Asian trading. Gold, Bitcoin and oil all traded within a tight range after declines overnight. Hong Kong equities surged, extending a rally that started last month driven by optimism that China’s technological breakthroughs may help revive the sluggish economy.

Investors sought safer corners of the market Tuesday after a weak US consumer confidence reading raised worries about the outlook for the broader economy from President Donald Trump’s policies and their impact on global growth. Chances for early action on his tax cut plans improved as House Republicans passed a budget blueprint Tuesday. The steadiness Wednesday will get a test later when Nvidia Corp. reports earnings.

“Nvidia’s numbers could well be a make-or-break event for the market, at least in the short term,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade in Sydney. “What could really drive sentiment one way or the other could boil down to whether the outlook from the company remains as rosy as before.”

Hong Kong shares were the standout asset in Asian trading, after DeepSeek reopened access to its core programming interface after nearly a three-week suspension, resuming a service key to wider adoption of an AI model that’s proven remarkably popular since its emergence last month.

“The Chinese stock market is still attractive from the relative valuation point of view,” said Linda Lam, head of equity advisory for North Asia at Union Bancaire Privee in Hong Kong.

In European news, Ukraine agreed with the US on a deal to jointly develop its natural resources, people familiar with the matter said, a move that could ease recent tension with Trump and advance his administration’s goal of a ceasefire with Russia. France expects the US to provide backup for European troops to help maintain peace once a ceasefire is agreed between Ukraine and Russia.

Anheuser-Busch InBev earnings beat expectations as the world’s largest brewer boosted margins of its top-selling beers.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose 3 basis points after an 11-basis point decline overnight, sitting around its lowest levels since mid-December. Money markets are now pricing in more than two quarter-point reductions by the Fed in 2025.

Copper futures surged after Trump ordered the US Commerce Department to examine possible imports tariffs on all forms of the metal.

In other markets, oil in New York steadied after sinking back into the $60s-a-barrel range as a souring economic outlook threatened prospects for energy demand. Gold edged lower and Bitcoin was unchanged after falling 6% overnight.

Key events this week:

US new home sales, Wednesday

Nvidia earnings, Wednesday

Fed’s Raphael Bostic speaks, Wednesday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Thursday

US GDP, durable goods, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed’s Jeff Schmid, Beth Hammack, Patrick Harker, Michael Barr, Michelle Bowman speak, Thursday

Japan Tokyo CPI, industrial production, retail sales, Friday

US PCE inflation, income and spending, Friday

Fed’s Austan Goolsbee speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.4%, ending a four-day losing streak as of 6:34 a.m. London time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.6%, ending a four-day losing streak

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.6%

Japan’s Topix fell 0.3% to the lowest since Jan. 21

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 3.3% to the highest in about three years

The Shanghai Composite rose 0.7%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.7%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2% to the highest since Feb. 19

The euro fell 0.2% to $1.0491

The Japanese yen slipped 0.4%, more than any closing loss since Feb. 18

The offshore yuan fell 0.1% to 7.2627 per dollar

The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.2641

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $88,737.15

Ether fell 0.9% to the lowest since Nov. 5

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points, more than any closing advance since Feb. 18

Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.46%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined six basis points, more than any closing decline since Feb. 5

Australia’s 10-year yield declined four basis points, falling for the fourth straight day, the longest losing streak since Dec. 10

Commodities

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $2,909.35 an ounce

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $69.11 a barrel

