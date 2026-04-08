Stocks Jump With Bonds as Oil’s Plunge Lifts Mood: Markets Wrap

7 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Oil fell the most in almost six years and stocks surged after the US and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire, giving markets a respite from the turbulence driven by the Middle East conflict.

West Texas Intermediate tumbled as much as 19% after President Donald Trump agreed to suspend bombing of Iran in a move that will help restore oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz. Iran said safe passage through the waterway will be possible during that period. Global benchmark Brent crude slid 14% to $93.90 per barrel.

MSCI’s Asia Pacific equity index jumped 5.1% to the highest in five weeks as traders bet lower oil prices will help contain inflation and revive economic growth. Stock-index futures for Wall Street gauges rose more than 2.7% and European contracts surged 5.3%. Treasuries rallied as easing price pressures encouraged traders to revive bets on Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts. A gauge of the dollar, which emerged as the haven of choice during the conflict, fell 1%, while gold rose.

The ceasefire proposal — announced just hours before a Trump deadline to escalate bombing of Iran — is reviving risk sentiment after turmoil that drove stocks lower and pushed several gauges into correction territory since the Middle East war began six weeks ago. For the cross-asset relief rally to hold, traders will need confirmation that the ceasefire will last and energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz normalize, analysts said.

“For the time being, this is a relief for markets — things have calmed down,” said Hiroyuki Ueno, chief strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management in Tokyo. “But things are not guaranteed to go smoothly from here, and investors shouldn’t get ahead of themselves.”

Trump announced the agreement hours after Pakistan, a mediator in talks, implored the US leader to back off his deadline to unleash massive devastation on Iran. The deal buys time for the two sides to reach a longer agreement to end the war, which has killed thousands of people and sparked a global energy crisis.

Trump’s decision represents a dramatic climb-down from a bellicose social media post earlier Tuesday, in which he warned “a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again” if Iran didn’t give in.

“It’s a good result considering the alternatives, as it shows a willingness to get something done,” said Matthew Haupt, a fund manager at Wilson Asset Management in Sydney. “This is also showing promising signs that we’ve dodged the worst-case scenario.”

Some investors remained skeptical.

“The outlook depends on whether the ceasefire holds, and at the moment I have little confidence that it will,” said Neil Newman, head of strategy at Astris Advisory Japan. “So I view this as very fragile relief. I would recommend using the volatility to exit underperforming stocks and strategically build positions.”

A key test for investors will be whether oil and gas flows through the Strait of Hormuz remain uninterrupted. Safe passage through the waterway will be possible via coordination with Iran’s armed forces and with “due consideration of technical limitations,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a post on X.

Shipowners are scrambling to understand the fine print in the ceasefire, hoping to take advantage of a potential window to extract more than 800 vessels trapped in the Persian Gulf.

What Bloomberg Strategists Say…

“The capacity for these initial knee-jerk gains to extend is going to depend on whether the attacks will indeed fade away and on the course of the talks assuming they go ahead from Friday in Islamabad.”

— Garfield Reynolds, Markets Live team leader. For more on the analysis, click, here.

Elsewhere, gold jumped 2.7% to about $4,835 an ounce as bullion — a non-yielding asset — typically benefits in a lower interest-rate scenario. Silver surged 5.9% to over $77 an ounce.

The cost of insuring Asian investment-grade debt against default fell by at least six basis points, traders said, while China’s yuan advanced to a three-year high.

The Treasury yield curve bull-steepened as a slump in oil prices fueled bets that slower inflation will pave the way for the Fed to cut rates. Policy sensitive two-year yields dropped six basis points to 3.72%, while their 10-year counterparts fell five basis points to 4.24%.

Overnight-indexed swaps signaled a 60% likelihood of a Fed rate cut by the year-end, compared with almost no chance seen at the start of this week. They had priced in more than two rate reductions before the US and Israel attacked Iran in late February.

“There’s room for more bull steepening” in the near term, said Ken Crompton, head of rates strategy at National Australia Bank Ltd. “The market could readjust toward a slightly greater chance of FOMC cuts than currently priced.”

Stock markets likely have found a floor as the latest US-Iran ceasefire suggests uncertainties over the war have peaked, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s equity sales desk.

Wall Street traders have been on edge, hanging on every development in the Middle East and the often unpredictable missives of Trump.

One technical metric, the daily turnover in the State Street SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, has breached $60 billion — a reading seen as a “freak out” indicator by Bloomberg Intelligence strategists — 29 times this year. That new record compares to 28 times in all of 2025, according to BI’s Athanasios Psarofagis.

“Be aware that we can still see more volatility on any fresh headline,” said Nick Twidale, chief market analyst at AT Global Markets. “These are big moves in markets which should promote further volatility today.”

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 2.7% as of 6:52 a.m. London time Nasdaq 100 futures rose 3.3% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 5.1% Japan’s Topix rose 3.4% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 2.6% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 3.1% The Shanghai Composite rose 2.5% Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 5.4% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 1% The euro rose 0.9% to $1.1703 The Japanese yen rose 0.9% to 158.16 per dollar The offshore yuan rose 0.5% to 6.8236 per dollar The British pound rose 1.2% to $1.3444 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 3.6% to $71,796.63 Ether rose 6.1% to $2,243.16 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined six basis points to 4.24% Japan’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 2.365% Australia’s 10-year yield declined 11 basis points to 4.88% Commodities

Spot gold rose 2.8% to $4,839.49 an ounce West Texas Intermediate crude fell 15% to $95.63 a barrel This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Alice French, Mark Cranfield, Momoka Yokoyama, Masaki Kondo, Winnie Hsu and Matthew Burgess.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.