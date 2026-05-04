Stocks Rally With Asia Hitting Record on AI Trade: Markets Wrap

6 minutes

(Bloomberg) — US equity futures pointed to further gains after Asian shares hit a fresh record on optimism around the artificial intelligence trade and stronger-than-expected earnings from megacap tech companies. The yen briefly spiked higher as traders remained on edge over possible intervention by the Bank of Japan.

Futures for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 rose after the Wall Street gauges closed at new highs on Friday. MSCI’s Asia-Pacific equities index climbed more than 2%, on track for a record close. The Stoxx Europe 600 index wavered, with technology stocks rising but car makers falling after US President Donald Trump said he would raise tariffs on European auto imports.

Brent crude whipsawed, initially dropping 2.4%, then reversing those losses to trade above $108 a barrel. The fluctuations came after President Donald Trump said the US would begin guiding ships not involved in the Iran conflict through the Strait of Hormuz from Monday. The announcement left shipping executives perplexed, as attacks continue and traffic remains at a near standstill.

Global equities have surged for more than a month as traders mostly set aside concerns about the economic fallout from the Middle East hostilities, with signs of corporate resilience driving US stocks to their best month since 2020. The proportion of companies missing analysts’ estimates is hovering at the lowest level since 2021 as earnings wind down for two-thirds of the stocks in the S&P 500 Index, which has posted five consecutive week of gains.

“We’ve gone from a market mainly driven by geopolitics to a market focused on earnings and these have been really positive across the board,” said Vincent Juvyns, chief investment strategist at ING in Brussels “Tech has been a driving force, but financial and energy stocks have also lifted indexes and earnings expectations.”

The yen jumped as much as 0.8% in Asia on Monday before retracing most of the gain. Traders are on edge over the potential for Japanese authorities to step back into the market after last week’s intervention to curb declines. Japan likely spent around ¥5.4 trillion ($34.5 billion) last week to support the yen — a warning shot to traders after it had weakened past 160 per dollar.

Japan has the firepower to intervene 30 times at last week’s scale, according to analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., though officials are expected to conserve its reserves and step in at more effective moments.

“It will be worth paying attention to the 157 level in USD/JPY as the exchange rate has struggled twice just above that level post the reported intervention,” said David Forrester, a senior strategist in Singapore at Credit Agricole.

Meanwhile, gold edged lower to under $4,600 an ounce. Bitcoin led cryptocurrencies higher, rising 1% to near $80,000. There’s no cash trading of US Treasuries until New York opens due to holidays in Tokyo and London. Mainland China is also closed.

The S&P 500 Index ended April at highs with about 81% of the benchmark’s companies having beaten first-quarter earnings estimates, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“The market is being very patient with this level of uncertainty because it is focused on the other side of the conflict, which may be too optimistic,” said Joe Gilbert, a portfolio manager at Integrity Asset Management. “The economic damage being done will be more materially felt in the next month.”

What Bloomberg Strategists Say…

Conflicting reports are leaving traders unclear on the role of the US Navy which is reported to be acting in a coordination process for countries, insurance companies and shipping organizations. This appears to be some way from physically protecting ships.

— Mark Cranfield, MLIV. For full analysis, click here.

In geopolitical news, Trump described discussions with Tehran as “very positive” after it received Washington’s response to its latest proposal to end the war. Steps to guide neutral ships out through the Strait of Hormuz could pave the way for smoother energy flows from the Middle East after a near-full blockade for two months.

Iran’s proposal called for a complete end to the conflict within 30 days along with guarantees against renewed strikes, the semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported. The plan reiterated Tehran’s earlier demands, including that US forces withdraw from near Iran, a maritime blockade be lifted, sanctions removed and reparations paid, it said.

“The devil is always in the detail, but is a positive signal as it shows both parties are willing to find common ground,” said Rodrigo Catril, a strategist at National Australia Bank Ltd. in Sydney. Whether the positive sentiment lasts “is hard to tell. We have been here before,” he said.

Corporate News:

GameStop Corp. is proposing to buy eBay Inc. for about $56 billion in cash and stock, a bold attempt by Ryan Cohen to take over a storied e-commerce name several times larger. Thyssenkrupp AG said it and Jindal Steel International agreed to pause talks about the Indian company acquiring a stake in its steel unit. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed as of 8:29 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.4% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 2.1% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 3.1% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was unchanged at $1.1721 The Japanese yen was little changed at 156.92 per dollar The offshore yuan rose 0.1% to 6.8212 per dollar The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.3569 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.2% to $79,835.81 Ether rose 1.7% to $2,368.76 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.37% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 3.06% Britain’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 4.96% Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.7% to $108.95 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.6% to $4,585.50 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Matthew Burgess and Bernadette Toh.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.