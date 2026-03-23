Stocks Rise, Oil Falls as Trump Eases Iran Threats: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — A possible de-escalation in the Middle East conflict rippled through markets, with oil falling 10% and stocks rising as President Donald Trump said he’d postpone strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure after what he described as productive talks toward ending hostilities.

Brent dropped as much as 14% to $96, before paring its decline to around $101 as Iran denied there had been negotiations. S&P 500 futures climbed 2%. Treasuries halted a surge in yields, with traders lightening bets on monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve and resuming pricing in some easing.

“The market woke up to some potentially good news,” said Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley. “But follow-through on any relief rally will likely require tangible follow-through on the geopolitical front. We’re still living in a headline-driven market.”

The reversal came after Trump had given Iran until Monday evening New York time to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face strikes on power plants. Instead, he said on Truth Social that he’d ordered a five-day pause on military action, citing “in-depth, detailed and constructive conversations.”

The abrupt shift caught traders off guard. There had been little sign of diplomatic progress before Trump’s post. Just hours earlier, Israel had launched strikes on Iranian infrastructure and Iran was retaliating against Gulf nations.

Still, the damage to crude markets may linger well beyond any diplomatic breakthrough. It remains unclear how Iran will respond. Tehran had vowed to strike energy and water infrastructure and was actively retaliating against Israel and Gulf nations even as the announcement landed.

In addition, if talks succeed, reopening the Strait — through which roughly a fifth of global oil supply flows — is unlikely to happen overnight, leaving shipping routes disrupted and energy traders pricing in prolonged supply uncertainty.

Corporate Highlights:

Energy stocks fell and airlines rose on hopes for a de-escalation of the Iran war. Pfizer Inc. said its experimental Lyme disease vaccine was 73% effective against the tick-borne illness, though fewer-than-expected cases in a study made it hard to determine how well it works on a large scale. DraftKings Inc. and Flutter Entertainment Plc rose as the Wall Street Journal reported US senators are set to introduce bipartisan legislation to ban sports bets on prediction markets. Activist investor Elliott Investment Management has made a multibillion-dollar investment in Synopsys Inc. and plans to push for changes at the chip-design software maker, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified because it was private. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 2.1% as of 9:01 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures rose 2.2% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.2% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.6% The MSCI World Index rose 0.1% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.5% The euro rose 0.4% to $1.1613 The British pound rose 0.7% to $1.3428 The Japanese yen rose 0.5% to 158.45 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 3.8% to $70,798.32 Ether rose 4.5% to $2,151.32 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.36% Germany’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 2.99% Britain’s 10-year yield declined eight basis points to 4.92% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 9.9% to $88.51 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.6% to $4,466.68 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.