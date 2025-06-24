Stocks Rise, Oil Falls on Mideast Truce Optimism: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Oil slumped and stocks gained after US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, spurring cautious optimism for a lasting resolution to the conflict.

Brent crude slid as much as 5.6%, falling below the level of June 12 — the day before Israel began attacking Iran’s nuclear sites. The benchmark later pared losses to trade near $69 a barrel after Israel reported a missile launch from Iran and instructed its military to respond. Iran denied firing the missiles following the truce, according to the state-run news agency.

S&P 500 futures rose 0.8%, signaling a second day of gains for the US benchmark. European stocks advanced 1.3%, while a gauge for Asian shares headed for its biggest gain in more than a month. The dollar fell against a basket of currencies while gold dropped 1.3%.

The events followed a turbulent stretch in financial markets, which have been roiled for nearly two weeks by fears of an escalating conflict. Volatility was particularly high in oil, as concerns over supply and shipping disruptions had pushed Brent crude to nearly $80 a barrel.

“If the ceasefire holds – and there is no guarantee that it will – it will undoubtedly be greeted positively by markets as it will at the margin reduce uncertainty,” said Daniel Murray, chief executive officer of EFG Asset Management in Switzerland. Lower oil prices will reduce inflationary pressure and “also help support consumption trends and hence growth overall.”

The risk-sensitive New Zealand and Australian dollars led gains in Group-of-10 currencies, followed by the yen.

“The US dollar was one of the key beneficiaries of the hostilities so it is now rolling over,” said Sean Callow, a senior analyst at InTouch Capital Markets in Sydney. “Investors have been very keen to draw a line under the Israel-Iran conflict, choosing to leave aside any concerns over the path Iran might choose beyond the very short term.”

Powell Awaited

Treasuries were largely left behind by Tuesday’s market moves, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note little changed at 4.35%.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will likely have to explain why he and fellow policymakers seem resolved to continue holding interest rates for the time being when he testifies before Congress later today and Wednesday.

“We expect the market, which has a notoriously short attention span, to shift its focus back to tariffs and the Fed, with Board members showing increased division ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s testimony,” Tony Sycamore, a market analyst at IG Australia in Sydney, wrote in a note.

Corporate Highlights:

Spain’s government is set to impose additional conditions on BBVA SA’s planned takeover of Banco Sabadell SA, La Vanguardia reported.

Alphabet Inc.’s Google is set to face more scrutiny from the UK’s antitrust watchdog over its online search and advertising business.

Nvidia Corp. Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang has started selling the chipmaker’s stock, his first transactions under a plan that allows him to offload up to $865 million worth by year’s end.

Spanish drugmaker Grifols SA paid a higher price to buy blood plasma from an entity linked to its controlling family than from third-party suppliers, according to a regulator’s findings submitted in a court case.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.3% as of 10:11 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures rose 0.8%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 1.1%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 2.2%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 2.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4%

The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1600

The Japanese yen rose 0.7% to 145.09 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1743 per dollar

The British pound rose 0.7% to $1.3612

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.3% to $105,141.14

Ether rose 2.3% to $2,403.41

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.35%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 2.54%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.52%

Commodities

Brent crude fell 3.4% to $69.06 a barrel

Spot gold fell 1.3% to $3,325.02 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Abhishek Vishnoi, Jason Scott, Allegra Catelli and Sujata Rao.

(A previous version of the story corrected the date reference for the start of the attacks)

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.