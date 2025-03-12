Stocks Rise After CPI Surprise as Trade Risks Loom: Markets Wrap

6 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Cooler-than-forecast February inflation pushed stocks higher after two days of heavy losses. A kneejerk rally in bonds quickly reversed and yields rose across the curve amid concerns over an escalating trade war.

Equities advanced after a selloff that put the S&P 500 on the verge of a technical correction. The bounce was led by tech megacaps, which got heavily hit during the recent market meltdown. While the surprise slowdown in consumer prices brought relief to traders, several voices on Wall Street saw the data as the “calm before the storm” given all the uncertainties around the potential impacts of tariffs on the economy.

Follow The Big Take daily podcast wherever you listen.

In fact, all the anxiety around the impacts of President Donald Trump’s policies continued to influence sentiment, with the US equity benchmark briefly erasing a 1.3% rally before moving higher again. The intraday swing of more than 1% was the 14th straight session the equity benchmark has swung at least that much – the longest streak since 2022.

“For the last three weeks, traders have felt like buying this market is like trying to catch a falling knife,” said Mark Hackett at Nationwide. “But extreme oversold conditions and near-universal pessimism suggest a relief rally is likely.”

The consumer price index rose at the slowest pace in four months, but several measures still indicate that inflation is rearing back up again. And with Trump rolling out a series of tariffs, prices are expected to rise on a variety of goods from food to clothing, testing the resilience of consumers and the broader economy.

“Today’s cooler-than-expected CPI reading was a breath of fresh air, but no one should expect the Fed to start cutting rates immediately,” said Ellen Zentner at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. “Given the uncertainty of how trade and immigration policy will impact the economy, they’re going to want to see more than one month of friendly inflation data.”

The S&P 500 rose 0.4%. The Nasdaq 100 climbed 1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.1%. Tesla Inc. extended a two-day surge to 12% while Nvidia Corp. led chipmakers higher. IRobot Corp., a consumer robotics company, plunged 35% after raising a “substantial doubt” about its ability to continue operating.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 4.32%. A dollar gauge wavered.

Today’s inflation release is unambiguously positive for risk assets as there is greater confidence that inflation is not re-accelerating like January’s data showed, which gives policymakers a bit of breathing room and should allow the Fed to loosen policy should signs of labor market weakness emerge, according to Jeff Schulze at ClearBridge Investments.

“However, the Fed will also need to see that inflation expectations are recovering from their recent rise before cutting rates, as a de-anchoring of inflation expectations is what keeps most central bankers up at night, given the challenge it represents to restoring price stability in the future,” he said.

To David Russell at TradeStation, a June Fed cut is still on the table because inflation continues to moderate, especially the key shelter category.

“The White House and the Fed are breathing a sigh of relief because tariffs didn’t filter through to consumer prices,” he said. “This is a positive for investors because a huge amount of negativity is priced into stocks. For the first time in several weeks, we might get a break in the streak of frightening news. The other shoe didn’t drop, and that could be good news for Wall Street. Next week’s Fed meeting got a little less worrisome.”

Traders are still fully pricing in another quarter-point interest-rate cut in June, with about 70 basis points of easing seen for all of 2025.

The two-year yield, reflecting expectations for Fed monetary policy, declined as much as four basis points to a session low 3.90%, then rebounded to as high as 4%. The 10-year yield also whipsawed before rising as high as 4.33%.

As we entered 2025, investors’ main economic worry centered around reflation. But as the trade war continues to escalate and as economic policy uncertainty continues to rise, that worry has shifted from inflation to the labor market and the economy as a whole, according to Bret Kenwell at eToro.

“In that respect, it will take more than a few reassuring inflation reports to ease investors’ worries,” he said. “Moving forward, the Fed will soon take center stage, but not just for its latest view on inflation. Investors will want to hear the committee’s stance on the economy and the labor market, while they’ll also be on the lookout for the Fed’s quarterly update to its economic projections.”

Key events this week:

Eurozone industrial production, Thursday

US PPI, initial jobless claims, Thursday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets*:

Some of the main moves in markets***:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.5% as of 3:41 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 1%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%

The MSCI World Index rose 0.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.3% to $1.0891

The British pound rose 0.1% to $1.2966

The Japanese yen fell 0.4% to 148.35 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $82,583.6

Ether fell 3.4% to $1,869.95

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 4.32%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.88%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 4.72%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.1% to $67.67 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.6% to $2,933.51 an ounce

–With assistance from Isabelle Lee, Sujata Rao, John Viljoen and Winnie Hsu.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.