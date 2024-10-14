Stocks Rise as Earnings Set to Kick Into High Gear: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks hit fresh all-time highs as investors looked ahead to Corporate America for further vindication of soft-landing bets.

Without much in the way of economic data over the next few days, earnings reports are poised to drive Wall Street sentiment. The S&P 500 is heading toward another record on Monday, its 46th this year. That’s a hint investors are not deterred by the reduced forecasts for third-quarter results, and are instead betting this reporting season will once again deliver positive surprises.

Strategists are predicting S&P 500 firms will post their weakest results in the past four quarters, with just a 4.3% increase compared with a year ago, Bloomberg Intelligence data show. Meantime, guidance by the companies implies a jump of about 16%. That significantly stronger outlook suggests companies could easily beat expectations.

“The third quarter earnings season has begun, and while expectations have tempered since earlier in the year, the corporate sector remains strong, with ample buffers given elevated profit margins and strong balance sheets,” said Principal Asset Management.

The S&P 500 rose 0.7%. The Nasdaq 100 added 0.8%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.5%. Nvidia Corp. led gains in chipmakers. Apple Inc. gained on a bullish analyst call.

Treasury cash trading is closed Monday for a US holiday. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3%. Bitcoin jumped 4.8%. Oil declined after China’s highly anticipated Finance Ministry briefing on Saturday lacked specific new incentives to boost consumption in the world’s biggest crude importer.

Corporate Highlights:

B. Riley Financial Inc., the money-losing broker-dealer and investment firm looking to cut debt, agreed to sell a majority stake in its Great American Holdings business to funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management LP.

Adobe Inc. unveiled artificial intelligence tools that can create and modify videos, joining Big Tech companies and startups in trying to capitalize on demand for the emerging technology.

Caterpillar Inc. was downgraded to underweight by Morgan Stanley as analysts view construction firms cautiously, flagging a disconnect between fundamentals and share price.

Amgen Inc. was downgraded to hold at Truist Securities, which said upcoming obesity data is already priced into the stock.

SoFi Technologies Inc. reached a deal to use $2 billion of Fortress Investment Group LLC funds for the origination of personal loans.

Elliott Investment Management has informed Southwest Airlines Co. that it’s requesting a special shareholder meeting, officially kicking off the firm’s first US proxy fight since 2017.

Key events this week:

Eurozone industrial production, Tuesday

US Empire Manufacturing index, Tuesday

Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Citigroup earnings, Tuesday

Donald Trump will be interviewed by Bloomberg editor-in-chief John Micklethwait at the Economic Club of Chicago, Tuesday

Fed’s Mary Daly, Adriana Kugler speak, Tuesday

Morgan Stanley earnings, Wednesday

ECB rate decision, Thursday

US retail sales, jobless claims, industrial production, Thursday

Fed’s Austan Goolsbee speaks, Thursday

China GDP, Friday

US housing starts, Friday

Fed’s Christopher Waller, Neel Kashkari speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.7% as of 12:33 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.8%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5%

The MSCI World Index rose 0.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3%

The euro fell 0.3% to $1.0903

The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3046

The Japanese yen fell 0.5% to 149.87 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 4.8% to $65,727.71

Ether rose 6.6% to $2,622.62

Bonds

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.27%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.24%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.3% to $73.80 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.4% to $2,647.18 an ounce

