Stocks Rise at End of Big Quarter on Trade Hopes: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks are wrapping up a stellar quarter at all-time highs amid signs of progress in US trade talks while hopes the Federal Reserve will resume its rate cuts drove Treasuries toward their biggest first-half stretch in five years. The dollar eyed its longest monthly slide since 2017.

The S&P 500’s 24% surge from the brink of a bear market put the benchmark on pace for its best quarter since December 2023. Optimism the US is moving closer to reaching concrete deals with its major trading partners and a de-escalation in Middle East risks left the gauge trading around 6,200. Gains in June have been led by its most-influential group – technology – with Nvidia Corp. approaching $4 trillion and Oracle Corp. soaring on a cloud services deal worth $30 billion a year.

Subscribe to the Stock Movers Podcast on Apple, Spotify and other Podcast Platforms.

Bonds are setting up for more gains, with Thursday’s jobs report as a potential catalyst. Yields are near two-month lows, with the benchmark US 10-year note around 4.25%. And investors have largely shrugged off the implication of Trump’s tax plan — which is set to face a Senate vote as soon as Monday to focus on the Fed, which they expect will cut rates at least twice this year.

“Markets will stay glued to US economic updates – especially from the jobs sector – in the week ahead, though for as long as there are no major escalations again in the Middle East or in the trade war, you’d think stock markets may not suffer much on any macro data,” said Fawad Razaqzada at City Index and Forex.com. “Still, there is always room for surprises.”

With Trump’s July 9 trade deadline fast approaching, talks with Canada are back on track after the country withdrew a digital services tax, while India’s trade team extended their stay in Washington to iron out differences. Officials earlier said negotiations with major partners such as China and the European Union were making progress.

Corporate Highlights:

Boeing Co.’s $4.7 billion deal to buy Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. will face UK antitrust investigation, the country’s antitrust watchdog said.

Home Depot Inc. has agreed to acquire specialty building products distributor GMS Inc. for $4.3 billion, its latest effort to grab more spending from professional contractors.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. agreed to sell a portfolio of 15 resorts for $2 billion as the company continues to add to its all-inclusive offerings while cutting back on real estate.

Nintendo Co. pulled its products from Amazon.com Inc.’s US site after a disagreement over unauthorized sales, meaning the e-commerce company missed out on the recent debut of Nintendo’s Switch 2 — the biggest game console launch of all time.

Oracle Corp. was upgraded to buy at Stifel, which said acceleration for the firm’s Cloud business appear sustainable.

A group of large US banks comfortably cleared the Federal Reserve’s annual stress test, setting the stage for lenders to boost buybacks and dividends for shareholders. The news was released late Friday.

Moderna Inc. said its experimental flu shot met its goal in a late-stage trial, clearing the path for its broader strategy of selling combination vaccines.

UBS Group AG is launching a previously-announced share buyback of as much as $2 billion, amid uncertainty over the bank’s longer-term payout plans.

President Donald Trump said he has identified a buyer for the US operations of TikTok, the social media app owned by Chinese company ByteDance Ltd., without naming the winning bidder.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% as of 9:30 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.5%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5%

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.3%

The MSCI World Index rose 0.2%

Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index rose 0.3%

The Russell 2000 Index rose 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%

The euro was little changed at $1.1719

The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3687

The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 144.40 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.4% to $107,863.89

Ether rose 1.6% to $2,473.06

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.25%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 2.58%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 4.49%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.3% to $65.31 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $3,282.92 an ounce

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.