Stocks Rise on Big Earnings Day as War Talks Stall: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks rose after President Donald Trump indefinitely extended his ceasefire with Iran on a day when traders will also focus on a broad slate of corporate earnings.

S&P 500 futures climbed 0.6% following the benchmark’s first back-to-back loss this month. Brent climbed above $99 a barrel as talks earmarked for Islamabad failed to take place, leaving the Strait of Hormuz mostly shut.

“Investors are either standing on the sidelines or have accepted the emotional influence on the market, knowing that negotiations to end the conflict are ongoing,” said Guillermo Hernandez Sampere, head of trading at MPPM.

European stocks posted modest gains amid mixed first-quarter reports. Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc fell more nearly 7% in London on sluggish demand for its medicines. ASM International NV hit a record following strong orders for the Dutch chip-equipment maker’s gear.

Later on Wednesday, Tesla Inc. will be the main focus of corporate results on a busy day for US earnings. A slate of tech names including Texas Instruments Inc. and Lam Research Corp. is also due to report. Boeing Co. is among a group of industrials set to release results.

The earnings of tech names in particular will be under scrutiny after a run-up in chipmakers sent the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index higher for a stretch of 15 days, matching its longest streak ever. The gains are raising questions about whether the rally is getting overdone.

In bond markets, European debt outperformed Treasuries, with the 10-year US yield little changed at 4.29%. The dollar fell 0.3%, while gold rose toward $4,760 an ounce. Bitcoin rallied more than 3% and briefly hit the highest level since February.

Corporate News:

Deutsche Telekom AG is considering a full combination with its American arm T-Mobile US Inc., a move that would create a multinational telecom group and rank as the largest-ever public M&A deal. Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc’s reported slower than expected sales due to a weak cold and flu season in the US and supply disruption in the Middle East. ASM International NV projected revenue for the second quarter that exceeded analysts’ estimates, underscoring that artificial intelligence investments are driving demand for the Dutch chip-equipment maker’s gear. United Airlines Holdings Inc. slashed its full-year profit forecast as higher fuel prices caused by war in the Middle East batter global carriers. SpaceX said it has an agreement giving it the right to acquire artificial intelligence startup Cursor for $60 billion later this year or to pay $10 billion for the companies’ work together. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed as of 9:19 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures rose 0.6% Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.7% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.5% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.3% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3% The euro rose 0.1% to $1.1757 The Japanese yen was little changed at 159.26 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8229 per dollar The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.3530 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 3.2% to $78,144.1 Ether rose 3.3% to $2,391.13 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.29% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 3.00% Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.88% Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.6% to $99.03 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.8% to $4,759.36 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Neil Campling.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.