Stocks Rise Toward Record as Iran Peace Hopes Hold: Markets Wrap

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(Bloomberg) — Wall Street kicked off the holiday-shortened week with stocks joining bonds higher as hopes for a peace deal between the US and Iran overshadowed military strikes in the Persian Gulf.

Expectations of an agreement drove the S&P 500 toward a fresh record. Treasury yields fell across the curve as concerns over a flare-up in inflation eased, making traders pare back their wagers on near-term Federal Reserve rate hikes. Oil continued to whipsaw on Middle East developments, with Brent rising to around $99 after slumping more than 7% on Monday.

US and Iranian forces clashed near the Strait of Hormuz overnight, highlighting the tension between the two sides even as they tout progress toward an interim peace deal.

The exchange of strikes came hours after US President Donald Trump said negotiations with Tehran to extend their ceasefire and reopen the strait are proceeding, though Secretary of State Marco Rubio added Tuesday that a deal would likely take a few days to finalize.

“Doubts about the deal and its detail, especially relating to uranium enrichment and the tolling of the Strait of Hormuz, persist,” said Kyle Rodda at Capital.com. “However, market participants are placing their bets on peace and subsequently buying into very strong equity fundamentals.”

Corporate Highlights:

Eli Lilly & Co. is buying three clinical-stage vaccine developers for as much as $3.8 billion, leveraging its obesity-fueled dominance to establish itself as a leader in other areas and become a major player in infectious diseases. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. boosted a loan sale for a second time, a move that will allow the media giant to fully replace $15 billion of short-term financing. US energy firm Northern Oil & Gas Inc. agreed to acquire a stake in Canadian oil and gas properties, its first foray into international assets. Quantinuum Inc., a quantum computing company backed by Honeywell International Inc., is seeking to raise $1.05 billion in its US initial public offering, capitalizing on investor enthusiasm for the technology. BP Plc’s board fired Chairman Albert Manifold just months into the job after serious concerns were raised about governance standards, oversight and conduct. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.7% as of 9:45 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.3% The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3% The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed The MSCI World Index rose 0.4% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1% The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1628 The British pound fell 0.3% to $1.3463 The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 159.26 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.5% to $76,824.95 Ether rose 0.4% to $2,115.78 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined eight basis points to 4.48% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.97% Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.85% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 3.6% to $93.12 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.9% to $4,527.94 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.