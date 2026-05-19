Stocks Sapped by Higher Bond Yields, Oil Retreats: Markets Wrap

7 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Technology stocks led losses in Asian equity markets as higher bond yields around the world put a question mark on valuations after a record-breaking rally led by artificial intelligence shares.

MSCI’s Asia Pacific share benchmark fell 0.6%, with South Korea’s Kospi, a bellwether for AI investment, sliding 2.6% as chipmakers declined. Futures contracts for the Nasdaq 100 Index slid 0.5% as sentiment toward the sector remained weak after the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index dropped for a second day on Monday. European shares were set for a modest gain at the open.

Global stocks are set for a third day of declines as concerns about Iran persisted even after President Donald Trump said he was holding off on fresh strikes on the Islamic Republic. While Brent crude fell 1.6% to about $110 a barrel Tuesday on Trump’s comments, the commodity is still up about 80% this year with the vital Strait of Hormuz still effectively shut.

The dollar, the haven of choice during the Middle East conflict, edged higher versus its major peers. Gold, a non-yielding asset, dropped 0.7% to around $4,540 an ounce on expectations interest rates will stay higher.

Elevated oil prices and concerns about inflation have sent yields of government debt from Japan to the US to multi-year highs. The yield on the US 30-year bond edged up two basis points to 5.14% Tuesday, having climbed to the highest since 2023 in the prior session. On Monday, Japan’s 30-year debt yield surged to its highest since the maturity was first sold in 1999.

Tuesday’s pullback in risk assets follows weeks of volatility sparked by the US-Iran conflict and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, with investors brushing aside geopolitical risks as the AI-driven rally pushed equities higher. Markets now face a key test as bond yields around the world climb and crude oil prices remain elevated, increasing the likelihood the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer.

“Investors are still on edge as bond prices globally remain under pressure,” said Frederic Neumann, chief Asia economist at HSBC Holdings Plc. “A structural rise in yields is bound to push up volatility of risk assets.”

Global bond yields have surged in recent weeks as a jump in energy prices caused by the Iran war adds to inflationary pressures and compels central banks to consider raising rates. Add in worries over US budget deficits and signs that the world’s largest economy remains resilient, the result is that investors are seeking greater compensation to own longer-maturity debt.

A surge in Treasury yields is testing the resolve of bond investors torn between the possibility of locking in the rates near to the highest levels in decades and the risk of an even greater selloff.

What Bloomberg’s Strategists Say…

“The mood is deteriorating across Asia as investors move from stocks into cash and take a breather from trying to decide whether a US-Iran truce is going to last beyond the next news cycle. The outlet for defensive posturing is Korean stocks, closely followed by Taiwanese equities. It won’t be long before most of the region is in similar condition.”

— Mark Cranfield, Markets Live strategist. Click here for the full analysis.

Rising US bond yields also pose a threat to Asia’s stock rally, as growing inflation fears offset ongoing optimism over benefits from the artificial intelligence boom.

Over the past five years, the MSCI Asia Pacific Index has fallen in 16 of the 19 weeks when the US 10-year Treasury yield rose by 20 basis points or more, losing 1.6% on average, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Global stocks have climbed to records this year as investors bet the billions tech companies are spending on the AI buildout will help corporations boost profits. Valuations are also getting lofty. The Nasdaq 100 Index is now trading around 24 times forward earnings, above its 10-year average of 22.9.

“In this environment of high oil and rising yields, risk appetite is starting to dry up a bit,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade. “Global bond yields moving higher is sending a clear reality check — sustained high energy prices could bring tighter monetary conditions sooner rather than later.”

Earlier Monday, both the US and Iran said they’d rejected fresh offers as insufficient to secure a deal. The White House said a proposal delivered by Tehran through mediators Sunday lacked meaningful improvement, Axios reported. Iran, meanwhile, indicated US demands are unacceptable.

Trump has repeatedly threatened renewed military action against Iran without following through. There was no immediate confirmation from Tehran of renewed talks. Trump said the US was prepared to attack if an acceptable deal wasn’t reached but didn’t set a deadline.

Also, the US on Monday issued a new waiver allowing the sale of Russian crude oil and petroleum products that are already loaded on tankers, days after the previous one lapsed.

“I see elevated yields as a wake up moment for investors as they start to price in long-term impact of higher for longer oil prices,” said Justin Lin, an investment strategist at Global X ETFs Australia.

Corporate Highlights:

Seagate Technology Holdings shares fell 6.9% Monday in its worst one-day drop in nearly two months after management comments at a JPMorgan conference sparked investor fears that the company won’t be able to keep up with soaring demand for memory chips. Standard Chartered Plc plans to eliminate thousands of support roles over the next four years, joining the ranks of global lenders using artificial intelligence to trim headcount. Nvidia Corp. Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang said he expects Chinese authorities will eventually allow the import of AI chips from the US. A jury rejected Elon Musk’s claims that OpenAI under Sam Altman’s leadership betrayed its mission to benefit the public by morphing into a for-profit business. The Justice Department sought to drop criminal charges against Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, just after an announcement that the Treasury Department was resolving a sanctions-related probe involving the group’s flagship. Alphabet’s Google and Blackstone plan to create an artificial-intelligence cloud company to rival the likes of CoreWeave using Google’s specialized chips. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.3% as of 6:51 a.m. London time Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.5% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.6% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 1.1% Japan’s Topix rose 0.7% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 1% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.1% The Shanghai Composite rose 0.3% Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2% The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1640 The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 159.01 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8028 per dollar The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3411 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $76,894.23 Ether rose 0.9% to $2,135.47 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.61% Japan’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 2.795% Australia’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 5.05% Commodities

Spot gold fell 0.7% to $4,536.49 an ounce West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.4% to $108.18 a barrel This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Abhishek Vishnoi.

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