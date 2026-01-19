Stocks Sink as US-Europe Turmoil Fuels Gold Demand: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks slumped and gold hit a fresh record as trade tensions between the US and Europe flared over President Donald Trump’s push to take control of Greenland.

European equity indexes and US futures fell more than 1%, with the Stoxx 600 on track for its worst day in two months. Luxury stocks and German automakers fueled losses as BMW AG dropped 3.5%. The dollar retreated 0.2%, while the Swiss franc outperformed. Gold topped $4,660 an ounce. US markets are shut today for a public holiday.

Trump’s threat to impose levies on countries opposing his bid to assert authority over Greenland risks reigniting the tariff-fueled volatility that rattled markets in the early months of his second term. The selloff deepened as Monday’s session wore on after European officials signaled they were unlikely to back down and were considering retaliation.

“The nervousness is palpable,” said Alexandre Baradez, chief market analyst at IG in Paris. “All in all, you have so many issues piling up — from credit cards to the independence of the Fed and tariffs — that I really don’t see the case for stock markets to keep on breaching new records.”

The standoff is coming at a time when risk appetite has been supported by resilient corporate earnings and sustained investment in artificial intelligence. The outlook will hinge in part on the European Union’s response, with the bloc in talks to impose tariffs on €93 billion of US goods, according to people familiar with the matter.

“The key element to watch in the coming days is whether the message translates into formal measures or remains purely rhetorical, which would make a clear difference in the market reaction,” said Francisco Simón, European head of strategy at Santander Asset Management.

Treasury futures were little changed. French and German yields fell at the short end as traders bet a sustained trade war could open room for European interest-rate cuts. Longer-dated yields rose on concerns governments may issue more debt to support growth.

The tensions are also adding to the significance of a pending US Supreme Court ruling on some of Trump’s earlier tariffs, with a decision possible as soon as Tuesday.

Trump’s threats raise the possibility of European governments trimming their holdings of US assets, supporting the euro, according to George Saravelos, Deutsche Bank’s global head of FX research.

Europe is the US’s largest lender with countries owning $8 trillion of US bonds and equities, almost twice as much as the rest of the world combined. The common currency rose 0.3% on Monday.

“The key thing to watch will be whether the EU decides to activate its anti-coercion instrument,” Saravelos said. “It is a weaponization of capital, rather than trade flows, that would by far be the most disruptive to markets.”

What Bloomberg Strategists Say:

“Speculator positioning over the last few weeks has become net risk-on, leaving the market subject to upset if the latest geo-economic flare-up over Greenland escalates. The market is even less prepared for a risk-off move from this perspective than it was when Trump launched his tariff salvo last year, with the net measure back then significantly more in favor of risk-off instruments.”

— Simon White, macro strategist. For the full analysis, click here.

Some traders expect the swings to be short-lived, seeing the pullback as a buying opportunity.

“My working assumption is that an ‘off-ramp’ from these threats will soon be found,” said Michael Brown, senior research strategist at Pepperstone. “With the fundamental bull case for risk still a resilient one, and providing that any European retaliation remains largely rhetorical, I would view equity dips as buying opportunities.”

Traders are also watching Japan, where Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi set Feb. 8 for an early election. Takaichi is seeking a mandate for her vision of fiscally responsible expansionary policies to boost growth. Earlier on Monday, the yield on 10-year Japanese debt rose to the highest levels since 1999.

Corporate News:

Zurich Insurance Group AG has made an offer to buy Beazley Plc, valuing the UK-listed cyber insurer at about £7.67 billion ($10.3 billion). Nvidia Corp. supplier Micron Technology Inc. said an ongoing memory chip shortage has accelerated over the past quarter and reiterated that the crunch will last beyond this year due to a surge in demand for high-end semiconductors required for AI infrastructure. Apple Inc. retook the top spot in China after iPhone shipments jumped 28% during the holiday quarter despite a worsening shortage of vital memory chips, according to Counterpoint Research. Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said the electric carmaker will resume work on the Dojo3 project after making progress on the design of its AI5 chip. Bayer AG’s shares surged after the US Supreme Court said it would hear the company’s appeal in a Roundup case that could undercut thousands of lawsuits tied to the weedkiller. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1.1% as of 1:37 p.m. London time S&P 500 futures fell 1% Nasdaq 100 futures fell 1.4% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.8% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was little changed The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.1% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2% The euro rose 0.3% to $1.1634 The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 157.91 per dollar The offshore yuan rose 0.2% to 6.9559 per dollar The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.3416 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2.6% to $92,947.06 Ether fell 3.8% to $3,215.38 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.22% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.84% Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.40% Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.5% to $63.79 a barrel Spot gold rose 1.6% to $4,670.80 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

