Stocks Soar in Global Relief Rally as Oil Plunges: Markets Wrap

3 minutes

(Bloomberg) — A wave of optimism swept through global markets, lifting stocks and bonds, and sparking the biggest drop in oil prices in years after the US and Iran reached a temporary ceasefire deal.

S&P 500 futures jumped 2.5% and European stocks staged the biggest rally in a year. Brent fell as much as 16% before trading around $95 a barrel. Global bonds rallied, with 10-year UK yields tumbling by 22 basis points. The dollar weakened to a four-week low. Gold rose.

As part of the two-week truce, Iran said it will allow ships to sail through the Strait of Hormuz, easing the chokehold on energy supplies that have threatened to cripple the global economy and accelerate inflation. While many investors cautioned that there is still a wide gap in the negotiation demands of Iran and the US, the widespread view was that stocks have fallen so sharply in recent weeks that any de-escalation path would be enough to trigger a rebound.

“This is also showing promising signs that we’ve dodged the worst-case scenario,” said Matthew Haupt, a fund manager at Wilson Asset Management in Sydney. “It’s a good result considering the alternatives, as it shows a willingness to get something done.”

Traders are now back to seeing a strong chance that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this year. Swaps are signaling a 60% likelihood of a rate cut by the year-end, compared with almost no chance seen at the start of this week. Before the war started, they had priced in more than two reductions.

The most dramatic moves were in oil markets. European natural gas futures posted their biggest decline in more than two years, shedding as much as 20%. Prices of refined fuels such as diesel and jet fuel — which had been the biggest threats to global inflation — also tumbled.

Airline stocks, which have been pummeled by concerns of skyrocketing energy prices, lead gains in Europe. EasyJet Plc and Deutsche Lufthansa AG both jumped more than 10%.

In early US trading, tech shares rallied. Nvidia Corp. added 3.7%, with Meta Platforms Inc. and Tesla Inc. notching similar gains.

What Bloomberg Strategists Say…

“The capacity for these initial knee-jerk gains to extend is going to depend on whether the attacks will indeed fade away and on the course of the talks assuming they go ahead from Friday in Islamabad.”

— Garfield Reynolds, Markets Live team leader. For more on the analysis, click, here.

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 2.5% as of 5:54 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures rose 3.2% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.4% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 3.7% The MSCI World Index rose 1.1% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.8% The euro rose 0.8% to $1.1685 The British pound rose 1% to $1.3430 The Japanese yen rose 0.8% to 158.41 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 3.4% to $71,676.85 Ether rose 6.4% to $2,249.4 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined five basis points to 4.24% Germany’s 10-year yield declined 15 basis points to 2.94% Britain’s 10-year yield declined 20 basis points to 4.71% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 14% to $95 a barrel Spot gold rose 1.7% to $4,784.82 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Alice French, Mark Cranfield, Momoka Yokoyama, Masaki Kondo, Winnie Hsu and Matthew Burgess.

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