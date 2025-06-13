Stocks Trim Declines With Oil Traders on Edge: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — A tempered tilt to safety swept global markets after Israeli airstrikes on Iranian nuclear targets, with oil notching the biggest moves as traders stayed on edge for signs of an escalating confrontation.

West Texas Intermediate crude jumped as much as 14%, before trimming the surge by more than half. The S&P 500 fell 0.5% after earlier losing twice as much. Airline and travel companies got hit, while energy producers and defense shares rose. Gold hovered near its all-time high. Treasuries were under modest pressure. The dollar wavered.

With major equity indexes still near recent highs and haven bids largely confined to gold, the market reaction suggests investors are holding back from a full repricing of geopolitical risk — at least until there’s a clearer sign that the conflict will escalate. The limited reaction in Treasuries and the dollar underscores the market’s wait-and-see approach.

Traders are bracing for signals from the Middle East and Washington over the weekend that could shape sentiment into next week. President Donald Trump urged Iran to accept a nuclear deal to avoid further attacks, hours after Israel bombed the Islamic Republic’s atomic facilities and killed some of its top commanders.

The timing of the strike undercuts a risk-on week in which a key measure of inflation came lower than expected while the US and China made progress on trade talks. The renewed surge in oil raises fresh questions about supply-side price pressures, potentially complicating the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate path. Data Friday showed consumer sentiment rose by the most since January 2024 and short-term inflation expectations showed a marked improvement.

Corporate Highlights:

Adobe Inc. fell after the creative-software company gave a sales outlook for the current quarter that failed to calm investors who have been skeptical it can hold its own against AI-focused upstarts.

Boeing Co. Chief Executive Officer Kelly Ortberg finds himself in a painfully familiar role as he faces another crisis, this time over a crash involving the company’s marquee 787 Dreamliner jet in India that killed more than 240 people.

Ford Motor Co. continues to struggle to obtain rare earth magnet supplies that are essential to car production and have already forced a temporary shutdown of one of its factories.

McDonald’s Corp. was downgraded to hold from buy at Argus Research downgraded the fast-food company.

Visa Inc. and Mastercard Inc. tumbled after the Wall Street Journal reported large merchants, including Walmart and Amazon.com, are exploring how to issue or use stablecoins to bypass the traditional fees of card-based systems.

United States Steel Corp. dropped after Nikkei reported that Nippon Steel Corp.’s planned takeover of the US company may not proceed if the Japanese company has insufficient freedom of management.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.5% as of 11:36 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.6%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1%

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.9%

The MSCI World Index fell 0.6%

Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index fell 0.4%

The Russell 2000 Index fell 1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1569

The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.3597

The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 143.96 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.3% to $105,651.06

Ether fell 3.5% to $2,549.1

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced seven basis points to 4.43%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 2.54%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced eight basis points to 4.56%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 6% to $72.12 a barrel

Spot gold rose 1.1% to $3,423.43 an ounce

