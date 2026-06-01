Stocks Up as Trump Cites Rapid Pace in Iran Talks: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street traders sent stocks higher as oil pared its rally after President Donald Trump said talks with Iran are continuing at a “rapid pace,” adding that Israel and Hezbollah agreed not to attack each other.

While most shares in the S&P 500 fell, the gauge headed toward its eighth straight day of gains. That’s set to be the longest winning streak since May 2025, with tech companies leading the charge. US crude trimmed its jump to 5%, hovering near $91. Treasuries bounced from session lows.

Financial markets continued to get whipsawed by multiple geopolitical headlines after a flare-up in Middle East violence jeopardized negotiations to end the conflict.

Earlier Monday, Iran said it would suspend talks with the US in protest over Israel’s offensive in Lebanon, Tasnim news agency reported, citing a statement. It also threatened a complete closure of the Strait of Hormuz, according to the report.

“Expectations for a US-Iran agreement remain fluid,” said Jason Pride and Michael Reynolds at Glenmede. “Recent strikes and conflicting statements from both sides highlight that key details remain unresolved.”

Washington and Tehran have been indirectly trading messages on a draft deal — which would likely see the two sides extend their ceasefire by around two months, with Iran reopening the Strait of Hormuz and the US lifting a blockade of ports.

While progress toward a deal appears likely over time, conditions in the Strait remain fragile and the direction of energy prices will continue to play a key role in shaping the near-term outlook for inflation and interest rates, the Glenmede strategists added.

US manufacturing activity expanded in May at the fastest pace in four years. The Institute for Supply Management’s data also indicated materials’ costs continued to rise sharply for producers, with the group’s price gauge remaining close to levels not seen since 2022.

Combined with the renewed advance in oil, the report added to speculation the Federal Reserve’s next move on interest rates will be a hike.

Corporate Highlights:

Nvidia Corp. is entering the PC market with a new chip aimed at loosening the stranglehold of Intel Corp. technology in that arena and modernizing the machines for the AI era. Software stocks rallied after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang rebuffed concerns that the industry is at risk of being disrupted by more advanced AI tools. Anthropic PBC has confidentially submitted draft paperwork for a public listing as it races longtime rival OpenAI to make a Wall Street debut as soon as this fall. Barry Diller has made an offer for the remaining portion of MGM Resorts International he doesn’t already own, marking the latest pivot for the billionaire media mogul after overhauling IAC Inc. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. will acquire Taylor Morrison Home Corp. in an all-cash deal worth about $6.8 billion, the first major purchase under chief executive Greg Abel and a vote of confidence in the US housing market. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% as of 2:10 p.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.9% The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed The MSCI World Index rose 0.1% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2% The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1635 The British pound was little changed at $1.3465 The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 159.63 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2.9% to $71,476.63 Ether fell 1% to $1,984.1 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.47% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced seven basis points to 3.00% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced nine basis points to 4.90% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 4.7% to $91.49 a barrel Spot gold fell 1.1% to $4,489.70 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.