Stocks Wipe Out Gains, Oil Rises as Iran in Focus: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — A rebound in oil drove stocks lower as traders awaited confirmation that Iran will join peace talks with the US before a ceasefire expires, with the two sides still at odds on key issues.

Equities wiped out an advance that had earlier put the S&P 500 on pace for fresh all-time highs. Brent crude hovered near $98 on concern that a global energy disruption could deepen should hostilities in the Middle East intensify, jeopardizing economic growth while potentially fueling inflation. Treasury yields rose alongside the dollar.

President Donald Trump said Tehran had “no choice” but to send a delegation to Pakistan. The US is “ready to go” with a resumption of bombing if a breakthrough isn’t reached, he told CNBC. Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Iran would not “accept negotiations under the shadow of threats.”

The standoff threatens to deepen the market’s energy crunch, with flows through the vital Strait of Hormuz remaining at a virtual standstill. And that’s just one of the unresolved issues, along with the Islamic Republic’s nuclear capabilities and Israel’s military operation in Lebanon.

“Waiting in cash for the all-clear sign is never a profitable strategy, but there are plenty of risks ahead,” said Chris Zaccarelli at Northlight Asset Management. “So it also doesn’t make sense to move to a high risk taking posture either.”

Meantime, Kevin Warsh, President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the US central bank, said the Federal Reserve needed a new framework for dealing with persistent inflation, without offering more specifics.

“The president nominated me for the position, and I’ll be an independent actor if confirmed as chairman of the Federal Reserve,” he said. He went on to say Trump never asked him to commit to any particular interest-rate decision.

Corporate Highlights:

Apple Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook will hand the reins to hardware boss John Ternus later this year, capping a 15-year tenure that turned the company into a business worth $4 trillion that spans watches, video streaming and financial services. Amazon.com Inc. is investing an additional $5 billion in Anthropic PBC and may inject $20 billion more over time, a deal that strengthens ties in in an increasingly competitive artificial intelligence race. UnitedHealth Group Inc. reported first quarter profit that blew past Wall Street expectations and boosted its outlook for the year, a sign of the health conglomerate’s progress toward rebuilding credibility with investors after a collapse a year ago. Halliburton Co. said it sees signs of a resurgence in oilfield activity in North America, comments that come after the Iran war upended the global crude market and pushed energy prices sharply higher. President Donald Trump said he would like to see a buyer emerge for Spirit Aviation Holdings Inc. and was open to the government coming to the aid of the airline, while opposing a merger between American Airlines Group Inc. and United Airlines Holdings Inc. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.3% as of 11:38 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.1% The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2% The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.9% The MSCI World Index fell 0.4% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3% The euro fell 0.4% to $1.1745 The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3504 The Japanese yen fell 0.4% to 159.42 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.9% to $75,629.9 Ether fell 1.6% to $2,301.06 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 4.30% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 3.01% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 4.89% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 4.3% to $93.50 a barrel Spot gold fell 1.6% to $4,742.82 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.