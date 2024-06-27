Support for Farage’s Reform UK party drops after Ukraine comments

By Kylie MacLellan

LONDON (Reuters) – Support for Nigel Farage’s right-wing Reform UK party has fallen ahead of a July 4 election, a poll showed on Thursday, after he said the West had provoked Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

The BMG Research opinion poll for the i newspaper, carried out June 24-26, put support for Reform on 16%, down from a record high of 19% last week. Prime Minster Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives were on 20%, up from 19% previously.

Keir Starmer’s opposition Labour Party remained far ahead on 42%.

In an interview with the BBC aired last Friday, Farage said he stood by previous comments that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was a consequence of the eastward expansion of the European Union and NATO.

The remarks by Farage, one of the country’s most recognisable and divisive politicians, drew strong criticism across the British political spectrum, but he went on to repeat them again during campaigning this week.

Britain has been a vocal backer of Ukraine since the February 2022 invasion and polls taken earlier this year showed British public support also remained solid.

The dip in support for Reform could ease some of the pressure on the Conservatives after Farage’s surprise entry into the election race threatened to divert right-of-centre votes away from Sunak’s party.

“This is a glimmer of hope for the Conservatives as the Reform surge appears to have stalled,” Rob Struthers, BMG Research Director said.

“However, the overall picture for Rishi Sunak remains extremely bleak … Labour’s lead over the Conservatives remains above 20 points. This leaves little doubt that the Conservatives are fighting to avoid a near wipeout next week.”

Any hope that the Conservatives could narrow the gap on Labour in the final weeks has been tested after five Conservative Party officials, including two candidates, were investigated over bets on the timing of the election.

London’s Metropolitan Police said on Thursday it was investigating “a small number of bets” made on the timing of the election, with possible offences including Misconduct in a Public Office.