Swatch Posts Profit Drop as China Weakness Continues to Bite
(Bloomberg) — Swatch Group AG reported another six months of falling sales and profit, hit hard by sluggish demand for luxury timepieces in China.
The Swiss watchmaking conglomerate, whose brands include Omega, Blancpain and jeweler Harry Winston, reported a 7.1% drop in sales to 3.06 billion Swiss francs ($3.81 billion), below analysts’ expectations.
Operating income also missed estimates, falling to 68 million francs from 204 million francs.
The decline in profit is “exclusively attributable” to China, including Hong Kong and Macau, the company said in a statement. Swatch expects a recovery in orders in the second half of the year, pointing to first signs of improvements in e-commerce and inventory reduction at retailers.
The company has been contending for more than a year with falling demand for watches in China and Hong Kong. The trend has been weighing on the entire Swiss watch industry, which has seen exports falling in recent months amid the stronger Swiss franc and growing questions about the strength of the overall luxury sector.
President Donald Trump’s trade war has only piled on uncertainty, raising the possibility of reduced Transatlantic trade. Switzerland is still waiting for a nod from President Donald Trump for a trade framework deal.
©2025 Bloomberg L.P.