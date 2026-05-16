Swatch Stores Cancel Audemars Piguet-Swatch Sale as Crowds Surge

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(Bloomberg) — After queuing for days to get their hands on the new Audemars Piguet-Swatch collaboration, fans on Saturday finally got their chance to buy the eye-catching pop-art timepiece, but heaving crowds stopped some stores from opening their doors.

Such was the frenzy for the timepiece at the Dubai Mall and the Mall of the Emirates in Dubai that the launch was canceled over crowd safety concerns, Swatch said on its Instagram account. Similar scenes played out in the UK, France and Singapore.

“In view of public safety considerations, we have decided not to proceed with the sale of the product at Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates, and the event has been cancelled,” the Swiss company said. It sent similar messages for stores in London, as well as cities in northern England and Scotland and outlets in Lyon, Lille, Deauville and Rennes in France.

In recent days, customers and collectors lined up outside selected Swatch boutiques around the world in anticipation of the novelty release, despite widespread disappointment that it was a pocket watch and not a wristwatch. From Rome to Singapore, there were reports of scuffles as people tried to jump the queues.

Featuring eight colorful pop-art pocket watch versions of the famous Royal Oak design, the piece can also be worn as a pendant, bag charm or desk clock. The watches, priced at $400 to $420 apiece, stem from a rare collaboration between rival watchmakers Swatch and Audemars Piguet. And businesses are gearing up for production of straps, as demand to wear them on the wrist surges.

Anticipation that the collaboration would result in a plastic version of the Royal Oak helped fuel a 15% rally in Swatch shares in the run-up to the release, but those expectations were dashed when the official announcement on May 12 revealed a pocket watch instead. Since then, the stock has pared some of those gains.

Companies such as Helvetus and Delugs, not affiliated with, endorsed by or sponsored by either brand, have stepped in with promises to make straps available. At the same time, a flood of fake, AI-generated social media accounts has emerged claiming to offer straps as well.

The frenzy underscores how playful, gimmicky products have become a key strategy for luxury companies battling for visibility and growth in a challenging environment for the sector.

“We are making a move that is clearly bold and brings attention and conversation about mechanical watches,” said Ilaria Resta, chief executive officer at Audemars Piguet, in an interview Thursday. “We need to go over the constraints of a category that can become irrelevant and disrupted by teaching, explaining and creating the love and passion.”

Not everyone lining up is planning to keep the watches. Some buyers are seeking to make a quick profit on the resale market, with listings for well over €1,000 appearing on Chrono24 GmbH, the world’s largest dedicated online marketplace for luxury watches, and Ebay.

The pairing of a high-end luxury watch with an entry-level, accessible brand has prompted reactions ranging from admiration to ridicule. Either way, engagement surged.

Chrono24 said traffic spiked following the announcement, with co-founder Tim Stracke calling it “the PR stunt of the decade” in a Linkedin post.

Swatch has previously collaborated with brands within its own stable, most notably with the hugely popular MoonSwatch, a bioceramic take on Omega’s iconic Speedmaster Moonwatch chronograph. Since debuting in 2022, the $285 MoonSwatch has been a major commercial success for Swatch, selling a million units in its first year, while limited-edition variations continue to draw crowds today.

Google Trends data also suggests interest in the Royal Pop collaboration eclipsed even the initial MoonSwatch launch.

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