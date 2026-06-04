In canton Vaud, a long-running illegal tax practice benefiting wealthy foreign residents is causing major political controversy. The canton lost more than CHF200 million ($253.80 million) in revenue. The government now describes the loss as “theoretical”.

For more than twelve years, canton Vaud granted illegal tax rebates to wealthy residents. According to Swiss public broadcaster SRF, the practice cost the canton’s finances around CHF202 million. An official investigation found that almost two-thirds of the roughly 2,800 beneficiaries were not actually entitled to the tax reductions. The money is now gone for good: according to the cantonal government, it is no longer legally possible to reclaim it.

The administration was aware of the questionable practice as early as 2011 but failed to act for a decade. It was only after Vaud minister Valérie Dittli uncovered the affair that the scandal came to light – a development that ultimately cost her responsibility for the finance department. The public prosecutor’s office is now investigating the circumstances surrounding the years of unlawful tax treatment and possible individual responsibilities.

Meanwhile, the government is attempting to downplay the financial impact. President Christelle Luisier Brodard described the missing revenue as a “theoretical loss”, arguing that some wealthy taxpayers might have left the canton had they been taxed correctly. Critics see the statement as a defence of an era in which, under former finance minister Pascal Broulis, political stability appeared to take precedence over the proper application of tax law.