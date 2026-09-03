Why Switzerland hosts peace talks

Switzerland is often the site of high-stakes discussions between world leaders. What makes it the "ideal host"? And what does the country gain from the role?
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Reporter specialised in Swiss foreign affairs, with a side hustle as a sub-editor in the English Department.
Previously my focus was on disinformation and fact-checks, which I still produce occasionally.
My work focuses on engaging with you, our audience, and strengthening trust in our journalism. I develop engagement tools such as multilingual debates and help distribute our content to users across platforms.
A former nurse, I later pursued English linguistics and media studies where I developed a keen interest in journalism and news in the digital age.
Switzerland regularly rolls out the red carpet for adversaries who want to talk over their differences. This is part of its “good offices” role: acting as a neutral third party to help resolve conflicts.
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Explainer: Why does Switzerland host peace talks?
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Switzerland is a perennial backdrop for peace talks. Why do warring parties often choose it for negotiations – and what do the Swiss gain from hosting them?
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