The week in Switzerland

Even though the heatwave is now behind us, the drought remains a pressing issue in Switzerland. Politicians have taken action this week. And the Swiss president has described the situation as a shock.

Four of the six parliamentary groups in the Federal Parliament agree that the issues of water, agriculture and climate adaptation should be on the agenda for the upcoming session. During an urgent debate, the government is to be called to account and pressed to take concrete measures against drought and future heatwaves.

Last week, the government said there was no need to declare a state of emergency because of the drought. The situation could be “managed using existing structures”, it said.

Swiss President and Economics Minister Guy Parmelin expects that “further irrigation and storage projects of this kind will now be put forward”, similar to those that have been in place for some time in canton Vaud’s Lavaux wine region, he told Swiss public broadcaster SRF.