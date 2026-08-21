Campaign posters for the neutrality initiative are everywhere, but so far they are struggling to win people over.

The first Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC) survey on the September 27 votes reveals two trends: a majority of Swiss people would reject the neutrality initiative, while the yes and no camps on the food security initiative are neck and neck, despite the lack of support from the major parties.

The proposal, which calls for a return to a strict interpretation of neutrality, is struggling to win people over. According to the opinion poll, 54% of respondents say they intend to reject the neutrality initiative, 42% are in favour and 4% are undecided. Among Swiss citizens living abroad, the balance of support is virtually identical.

“This is a debate centring on different perceptions of neutrality,” summarises political scientist Lukas Golder. As initiatives tend to lose support over the course of a campaign, rejection on September 27 is the most likely scenario, according to the gfs.bern institute.

The surprise in this poll comes from the food security initiative: even though it is not backed by any major party, the yes and no camps are neck and neck. Some 49% of the electorate say they are opposed to the initiative, while 47% support it. The remaining 4% are undecided. Swiss citizens living abroad, however, are more open to the idea: 58% say they intend to vote yes.

“After a hot, dry summer, the idea of conserving water resources is gaining some support,” observes Golder. In his view, the campaign will further highlight the weaknesses of the proposal, potentially building momentum in favour of a no vote. This could ultimately lead to its rejection on September 27.