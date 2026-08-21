Switzerland Today
Hello Swiss Abroad,
Provided the postal service in your country of residence allows it, you should soon receive your voting materials. The first Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC) survey ahead of the September 27 votes reveals its initial findings today: the neutrality initiative is struggling to win support, while the food security initiative is dividing the electorate.
You do, however, differ from your compatriots in Switzerland in showing stronger support for the proposal aimed at encouraging the production and consumption of plant-based foods. But a word of caution: the campaign has only just begun and the balance of support could still shift.
The first Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC) survey on the September 27 votes reveals two trends: a majority of Swiss people would reject the neutrality initiative, while the yes and no camps on the food security initiative are neck and neck, despite the lack of support from the major parties.
The proposal, which calls for a return to a strict interpretation of neutrality, is struggling to win people over. According to the opinion poll, 54% of respondents say they intend to reject the neutrality initiative, 42% are in favour and 4% are undecided. Among Swiss citizens living abroad, the balance of support is virtually identical.
“This is a debate centring on different perceptions of neutrality,” summarises political scientist Lukas Golder. As initiatives tend to lose support over the course of a campaign, rejection on September 27 is the most likely scenario, according to the gfs.bern institute.
The surprise in this poll comes from the food security initiative: even though it is not backed by any major party, the yes and no camps are neck and neck. Some 49% of the electorate say they are opposed to the initiative, while 47% support it. The remaining 4% are undecided. Swiss citizens living abroad, however, are more open to the idea: 58% say they intend to vote yes.
“After a hot, dry summer, the idea of conserving water resources is gaining some support,” observes Golder. In his view, the campaign will further highlight the weaknesses of the proposal, potentially building momentum in favour of a no vote. This could ultimately lead to its rejection on September 27.
Five people are missing following a violent fire that ravaged a building housing a restaurant and flats in Thusis, canton Graubünden. Eight people were also injured, two of them seriously, the cantonal police said.
The search for the five missing people following the fire, which broke out last night, could take several more days. As the stairwell collapsed during the blaze, the roof must be dismantled layer by layer so that investigators can gain access to the building. If human remains are discovered, DNA samples would first need to be taken and then compared.
The building was mainly home to single people of various nationalities living in small studio flats. Fourteen of them managed to escape. Eight people were injured, two of them seriously. They received emergency treatment from rescue teams at the scene, as well as from a Rega air ambulance crew, before being taken to hospitals in the region.
The cause of the fire remains unknown. Initial findings suggest that it started on the second floor of the building. A link to the storms the previous night appears unlikely. Around 100 emergency service personnel worked through the night.
A wave of dissent is sweeping through the Organisation of the Swiss Abroad (OSA). On the first day of the SwissCommunity Days, currently taking place in Brunnen, central Switzerland, several delegates voiced criticism over the organisation’s priorities.
Tempers flared on the shores of Lake Lucerne when some delegates called for measurable targets to be set for each of the priorities of the parliament’s legislative term. However, Daniel Hunziker, director of the OSA, felt it was unrealistic to define such performance indicators. In his view, the organisation does not have the necessary resources to achieve them.
Participation on the SwissCommunity discussion platform was also a topic of debate. Delegates suggested several ways to increase user engagement, notably through more appealing content, greater visibility for the SwissCommunity Days and the use of influencers. Technical difficulties with the app were also raised.
Participants also took part in a workshop on the OSA’s finances. Discussions centred on ways to generate additional income in view of a possible reduction in public subsidies granted to the organisation. Among the ideas discussed were sponsorship, advertising, charity or networking events, crowdfunding and partnerships with businesses.
Sofia for girls and Noah for boys! These were the most popular first names in Switzerland in 2025, the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) revealed today.
Ranked third last year, Sofia has now overtaken Emma and Mia. For several years, this trio has occupied the top three spots among the country’s girls’ names. Among boys, Noah remains pretty much unbeatable: since 2010, the name has topped the list 12 times. As in previous years, Liam comes in second place, while Gabriel rounds off the top three.
Liyana for girls and Arno for boys have seen the biggest rise in popularity, according to the FSO. Conversely, Linda and Milan have seen the sharpest decline. Among the newcomers, Mina and Maleo have made their debut in the top 100 names given last year.
As for surnames, Müller remains well ahead with 52,674 people, followed by Meier (32,284) and Schmid (30,134). It is interesting to note, however, that these surnames account for only 0.6% of the total population. This highlights the “considerable” variety of surnames in the country, notes the FSO.
Translated from French, sub-edited by Alexandra MV Andrist/ts
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