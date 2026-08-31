Aargau cantonal police announced this afternoon that they had arrested a 43-year-old Swiss man following the fatal shooting at a rave at the horse racing track in Aarau. The man was apprehended shortly before 1am and is the prime suspect. The authorities currently believe he acted alone.

Shortly after 2:30am on Sunday, several shots were fired. A 22-year-old Italian woman died at the scene, while five other people were injured, some seriously. The injured include four Swiss nationals and one German national; none of them is in a life-threatening condition. Police believe the victims were chosen at random.

During the large-scale manhunt, various theories were examined, including a terrorist attack, a shooting spree or a gang-related settling of scores. Police described a terrorist attack as unlikely, as the event had already ended by the time the shots were fired. The specific motive remains unclear. The public prosecutor’s office is investigating the case as intentional homicide.

The Italian government is closely monitoring the investigation. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni emphasised her confidence in the Swiss authorities but called for a swift resolution. The parents of the woman killed are being supported by the Italian Embassy in Switzerland.