The week in Switzerland

Just after 2:30am on Sunday, a man fired around 40 shots into the crowd at a rave in Aarau, northern Switzerland. The shooter fled the scene, leaving a 22-year-old Italian woman dead and six people injured, some seriously.

As police hunted for the person or people responsible, speculation about the motive was rife: Was it terrorism? A revenge attack? At around 1am on Monday, a 43-year-old Swiss citizen from canton Jura was arrested after walking into a police station and giving himself up. During questioning, he said he had been suffering from health problems for some time and referred to “mental health issues”.

On Wednesday investigators said the gunman had acted alone, but his reasons for doing so remained unknown. “We have no evidence of ideological or extremist motives,” said a prosecutor. The man did not know the victims and has no particular link to Aarau, police said.

The authorities said the man had shot into the crowd with a semi-automatic AKS-74 Kalashnikov and two pistols, which he had bought – legally – in Jura 20 years ago. As various media pointed out, today such weapons require a special licence. The political debate has reignited. “Some politicians are already calling for tighter restrictions, while others are warning against increased bureaucracy,” reported Blick.