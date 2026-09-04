During the Ig Nobel Prize ceremony, held for the first time in Switzerland, a Swiss research project that had already attracted considerable attention was among the winners.

Since 1991, the Ig Nobel Prizes have recognised the most outlandish scientific research that “first makes you smile, then makes you think”. A partly Swiss study received the prize in the “underground science” category after thousands of identical pairs of underpants were buried in more than 25 countries and dug up two months later.

The research, led by Agroscope and the University of Zurich, had already attracted media attention while it was being carried out in 2021. The results were published last year in the scientific journal Plants People Planet. The data collected made it possible to produce one of the most comprehensive overviews yet of the biological activity in Swiss soils.

Among this year’s other winners, one certainly deserves a mention for its audacity. The biology prize was awarded to Brazilian and Australian researchers for gently stepping on various parts of venomous snakes on multiple occasions, at different times and temperatures, to understand what triggers the animals to bite.

Prior to this year, the Ig Nobel ceremony had always been held in the United States, either at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) or Harvard University. Partly because of stricter immigration policies introduced by the Trump administration, which would have prevented many researchers from travelling to the US, organisers decided to move the event to Zurich. The city is set to host the ceremony every two years, alternating with other European cities in odd-numbered years.

Translated from German, sub-edited by Simon Bradley/amva