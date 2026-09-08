Swiss pupils remain strong in mathematics, reading and science, the PISA study revealed on Tuesday. However, academic skills have been declining for a decade, both in Switzerland and in other European countries .

Swiss 15-year-olds have skills above the average for countries in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in science, reading and mathematics. In the latter subject, they even rank in the top 10 in the world, according to the PISA study. Carried out every three years, the survey compares the academic skills of teenagers in around 100 countries.

On the other side of the coin, the reading and mathematics skills of young Swiss people have been declining steadily over the past ten years. In science, the results have remained relatively stable since 2015. Another worrying sign is that the proportion of pupils who do not meet the minimum level of proficiency has increased.

Social background, language spoken at home and migration status continue to influence pupils’ results. Those from socially disadvantaged backgrounds performed, on average, significantly lower. Although there has been a decrease in inequalities, this is mainly due to a decline in the performance of the more privileged pupils.