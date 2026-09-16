In recent days, alarming signals have been coming from the world of artificial intelligence (AI). Tamedia publications asked Marcel Salathé, a professor at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL) and an AI expert, how to interpret them. In his view, these fears are “entirely unfounded from a scientific perspective”.

One of the most striking statements came from Jacob Coxon, an employee of Anthropic – the developer of the AI system Claude – who resigned and warned of an apocalyptic scenario, claiming there is a 10% chance that AI could wipe out humanity within the next decade. “These are simply figures plucked out of thin air,” says Salathé, “for which there is no evidence whatsoever and which are also extremely irresponsible. People are already worried enough about AI, partly with good reason.” Claiming that it is now out of control is problematic, even from a psychological point of view, he says.

Even executives at companies active in AI, such as Sam Altman or Elon Musk, warn of its risks. Salathé, a renowned epidemiologist, draws an analogy with the pharmaceutical sector: “Imagine if the CEO of Roche were to claim that it is absolutely necessary to slow down the development of medicines, but then did nothing about it and carried on developing them. People would rightly say: ‘He’s lost his mind’.”

According to Salathé, such statements are made by AI leaders solely to protect their billion-dollar investments. By making them, they provide a justification for introducing regulations that would hinder the rise of emerging competitors, such as those from China.

“We’ll all die, but not because of AI,” insists the co-director of the EPFL AI Centre, who takes an optimistic view of the technology. Indeed, in his view, thanks to AI, we will live longer, as it will help advance medicine. Thanks to AI, “our understanding of many medical processes is making huge strides”.