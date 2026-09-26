The week in Switzerland

Guy Parmelin speaks during the 81st session of the UN General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York on Tuesday.

Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Swiss President Guy Parmelin condemned the rise of protectionism and the violation of UN principles.

The world is at a tipping point, Parmelin said on Tuesday. “The most fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter – the prohibition of the use of force and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity – are being openly violated,” he said.

Parmelin called for a return to multilateralism, adding that the loss of trust between nations extended beyond the realm of peace and security and was affecting the global economy. “Protectionism is on the rise. Supply chains built up over decades of interdependence are being reorganised or fragmented as a result of geopolitical tensions.”

He said Switzerland, as a neutral country, still offered its good offices and supported a space conducive to dialogue. “Switzerland, as a host state, will continue to ensure that Geneva remains open, accessible and inclusive, for large and small states alike, and for the North and the South,” Parmelin said.

“Certain transformations have become so profound and so rapid that no single state can, on its own, manage all their consequences. We need institutions capable of dealing with issues that transcend borders. We need multilateralism,” he concluded.