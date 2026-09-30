It was one of the main points of contention in the debate on a new package of agreements between Switzerland and the EU: today, the Senate in Bern finally approved the 14 measures proposed by the government to protect wages in Switzerland.

Measure 14 had the potential to derail the entire package of deals, the so-called Bilateral Agreements III. It provides better protection against dismissal for employee representatives within companies. Despite the controversy it sparked, it ultimately passed through the Senate without difficulty. An important obstacle to securing trade union support for the package has thus been removed.

During the debate, Social Democratic Party senator and president of the Swiss Trade Union Federation Pierre-Yves Maillard pointed out that the International Labour Organization (ILO) had been urging Switzerland to strengthen protection for employee representatives since 2004. He also emphasised the “modest” nature of the measure, which would affect only five or six cases a year.

The centre-right bloc opposed this measure, arguing that it was not directly related to the package of agreements. Fabio Regazzi, a Centre Party senator and president of the Swiss Union of Arts and Crafts, ultimately backed the package of measures, while pointing out that there was no consensus on the 14th measure. He called for a “well-informed vote” on this “intensely negotiated” compromise.

Debate on the package of agreements continued into the afternoon.