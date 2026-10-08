Switzerland Today
Dear Swiss Abroad,
From crime to biodiversity and cybersecurity, several topics in today’s Swiss news highlight persistent vulnerabilities. These are well-known issues, but current events serve as a reminder that they remain difficult to tackle.
Enjoy the read!
More than 80% of the people convicted of theft in Switzerland do not hold a Swiss passport. This is one of the key findings of new statistics on criminal convictions published by the Federal Statistical Office. In 2025, nearly 8,000 people were convicted of this offence in Switzerland.
Algerian and Romanian nationals are among the most heavily represented groups. However, these figures relate solely to convictions for theft and do not reflect the overall crime rate.
Nearly two-thirds of those convicted are not part of the permanent resident population. Speaking to Swiss public broadcaster SRF, criminologist Dirk Baier of the Zurich University of Applied Sciences (ZHAW) attributes this over-representation in particular to “criminal tourism” and offences committed by a minority of asylum seekers.
These new figures are fuelling a recurring debate in Switzerland about the links between crime and migration. Federal and cantonal authorities have also stepped up their cooperation to tackle repeat offenders within the asylum system.
A third of Switzerland’s animal and plant species are now threatened with extinction. According to WWF’s new Living Planet report, this proportion is higher in Switzerland than in any of its neighbouring countries. The organisation highlights, in particular, the intensive use of natural habitats, environmental pressures and the climate crisis.
The report emphasises that biodiversity loss is continuing despite growing awareness of these issues. Speaking to Swiss public broadcaster SRF, WWF Switzerland director Thomas Vellacott said Switzerland is lagging behind, particularly when it comes to protecting natural areas.
However, it is not all bad news. The return of the otter to several cantons, the recovery of the white stork and improvements in the populations of certain lake trout species show that targeted conservation measures can bear fruit.
For WWF, these examples demonstrate that it is possible to reverse certain trends when habitats are restored and better protected. The report is therefore intended as both a wake-up call and a call to action.
At FIFA, the Swiss seem to have developed a taste for power. Following the presidencies of Sepp Blatter and Gianni Infantino, former Swiss international Ramon Vega now wants to take the helm of the Zurich-based organisation. He has announced his intention to stand for president of world football’s governing body.
A former defender for the Swiss national team and clubs such as Tottenham Hotspur and Grasshoppers, Ramon Vega has since pursued a career in finance. The businessman says he wants to “reunite the global football family” and restore confidence in FIFA. He previously attempted to stand for the presidency but was unable to secure the necessary support to enter the race.
His candidacy comes at a challenging time for Gianni Infantino. FIFA’s president has faced criticism over his unsuccessful plan to open up certain commercial activities of the organisation to private investors. His close relationship with US President Donald Trump has also raised questions within several football associations.
Ramon Vega’s candidacy, which has been covered by numerous international media outlets, illustrates the emergence of more visible opposition to Gianni Infantino. It remains to be seen whether this discontent will translate into a genuine electoral challenge at the congress scheduled for March 2027 in Morocco.
Sensitive data relating to the Swiss federal government has once again been leaked. The federal pension fund Publica has confirmed that a cyberattack on one of its IT providers has led to a data breach affecting its insured members and pension recipients.
According to the information available, the compromised data may include names, addresses, old-age and survivors’ insurance (OASI/AHV) numbers, salaries, pension assets and certain information relating to spouses or partners. More than 110,000 people are potentially affected. The pension assets themselves, however, are not believed to be at risk.
What makes this case particularly concerning is the sensitive nature of the data involved. The stolen information could be used for identity theft or other forms of fraud. An investigation has been launched, and the authorities are advising those affected to remain vigilant.
The incident brings back memories of the Xplain scandal, in which hackers gained access to federal data through an external service provider. Despite the security measures introduced since then, this latest data breach has reignited the debate about the protection of sensitive information held by the government’s IT partners.
Translated from French, sub-edited by Alexandra MV Andrist/sb
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