More than 80% of the people convicted of theft in Switzerland do not hold a Swiss passport. This is one of the key findings of new statistics on criminal convictions published by the Federal Statistical Office. In 2025, nearly 8,000 people were convicted of this offence in Switzerland.

Algerian and Romanian nationals are among the most heavily represented groups. However, these figures relate solely to convictions for theft and do not reflect the overall crime rate.

Nearly two-thirds of those convicted are not part of the permanent resident population. Speaking to Swiss public broadcaster SRF, criminologist Dirk Baier of the Zurich University of Applied Sciences (ZHAW) attributes this over-representation in particular to “criminal tourism” and offences committed by a minority of asylum seekers.

These new figures are fuelling a recurring debate in Switzerland about the links between crime and migration. Federal and cantonal authorities have also stepped up their cooperation to tackle repeat offenders within the asylum system.