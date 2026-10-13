Parliamentarians are on their way to the Hotel Bellevue for the ‘Night of the Long Knives’ before the Federal Council election.

The carousel of candidates looking to succeed Guy Parmelin in the Federal Council continues to spin and the Swiss media are riding it for all its worth.

The NZZ asks, for example, what happened to the “nights of the long knives”.

“Unlike in the past, Federal Council elections are predictable today because the parties agree in advance,” the newspaper writes. Incidentally, the origin of the candidate ticket that is common today lies in the introduction of the magic formula in 1959.

Blick and the Tages-Anzeiger chose to focus on the question of motherhood. Parliamentarian Céline Amaudruz from Geneva is considered a possible candidate to succeed Parmelin and is the mother of two children. This has launched a debate about the compatibility of the role of mother and the Federal Council. In an opinion article, the Tages-Anzeiger notes that this discussion is a mockery, especially for “parents who suffer from high daycare costs and complex family logistics”.

SRF is currently taking a closer look at current and former members of Federal Council. Or rather their sporting credentials. While Justice Minister Beat Jans can be found on the football pitch, Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter visits the boxing gym. Former government minister Adolf Ogi started his day with a run while in office while Ueli Maurer, as a former major and commander of a cyclist battalion, made cycling his passion.